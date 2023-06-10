Entertainment
Nushrat Bharuchas Mahindra Thar to Kim Sharmas Tata Nano
Many people are familiar with luxury cars owned by Bollywood celebrities. While the majority of Bollywood actresses prefer to be chauffeured in their luxury sedans and SUVs, many actresses are also seen driving or being chauffeured in some of the lowliest vehicles popular among the popular masses. Here are some of the Bollywood actresses and their humble pick of common cars owned by their garages:
Nushrat Bharucha
Mahindra Thar
The Mahindra Thar is an excellent choice for those looking for a unique and niche lifestyle SUV without wanting to spend a significant amount of money on a luxury vehicle. Even celebrities have fallen in love with the appeal of the Mahindra Thar, including Nushrat Bharucha. The actress owns a Mahindra Thar in a captivating Rocky Beige color.
South Malini
MG Hector
Renowned for its remarkable road presence, abundance of features and impressive space, the Hector is MG’s best-selling SUV. As soon as it was released, many celebrities were seduced by its flashy look and became proud owners of this vehicle. Notably, Hema Malini also joined the ranks by acquiring a silver Hector.
Esha Gupta
Ford Ecosport
During its heyday, the Ford Ecosport reigned as one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the Indian automotive market, thanks to its rugged appeal and enjoyable driving dynamics. It even got a place in the garages of various Bollywood celebrities. Among them is Esha Gupta, who owns a stylish blue colored Ecosport.
Sarah Ali Khan
Compass Jeep/Maruti Suzuki Alto
Despite her star status and being a member of one of the Indian royal families, Sara Ali Khan maintains a modest car collection compared to other celebrities. The actress owns several vehicles that are seen more often among the masses than celebrities. Among the most notable are the Honda CR-V, the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Jeep Compass.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jeep Compass
When launched in India, the Jeep Compass was an instant hit, captivating the country with its reputation as a rugged and accessible SUV from the world-famous Jeep brand. Jacqueline Fernandez also joined the ranks of proud owners and purchased a bright red Compass in 2018.
Rhea Chakravarthy
Jeep Compass
Rhea Chakravarthy, another Bollywood actress, also acquired a Jeep Compass for herself. She is frequently seen driving an elegant gray-colored compass, which appears to be her only vehicle.
Shraddha Kapoor
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeze
It may come as a surprise to many that a Bollywood celebrity would opt for a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as their wheel choice. However, it is quite amazing to find out that actress Shraddha Kapoor owns a Vitara Brezza, and to add to that, it is a very ordinary white color. She is sometimes seen driving it. Although the actress has a few luxury vehicles in her garage.
Malaika Arora
Toyota Innova Crystal
In 2021, Malaika Arora suffered a serious car accident when her Range Rover collided with a bus on the Mumbai-Pune Express highway. Fortunately, she survived the incident. Alongside her Range Rover, the actress also owns a Toyota Innova Crysta, a vehicle loved by many for its exceptional comfort and ride quality.
Sonakshi Sinha
Hyundai Crete
The Hyundai Creta was a huge hit with buyers of cars from the upper middle class segment. However, it is not often associated with a celebrity’s car collection. Surprisingly, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha owns a white colored Hyundai Creta, alongside a few other luxury vehicles in her possession.
Kim Sharma
Tata Nano
Kim Sharma caused a stir when several photos appeared on the internet showing her driving a Tata Nano for her gym and grocery shopping. The Tata Nano, touted as the cheapest car in the Indian car market, is not usually associated with a celebrity’s vehicle choice. This unconventional decision by Kim Sharma surprised many and caught everyone’s attention.
Bipasha Basu
Toyota Fortuner
The Toyota Fortuner is an SUV generally favored by businessmen and politicians, known for its rugged and imposing appearance. However, it has also found a place in the garages of a few celebrities, including Bipasha Basu. The Bollywood actress owns a first generation Fortuner in a stylish white color.
Gul Panag
Mahindra Scorpio
It’s no surprise that Bollywood actress Gul Panag, known for her love of adventure, really loves driving her cars. One of his most prized possessions is a fully customized Mahindra Scorpio Getaway. This vehicle has been meticulously modified with a roof tent and a wide range of off-road accessories, showcasing Gul Panag’s passion for exploration and off-roading.
|
