‘A Quick 5’ with Nicholas Miles, actor and resident artist at the Iron Crow Theater in ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

Nicholas Miles, Actor and Resident Artist, Iron Crow Theater

Iron Crow Theater is a stronghold for the queer community in the Baltimore area. Their performances explore and celebrate what is queer rather than defining the term for others. It also encourages their audience to engage in a dialogue about what it means to be an American.

As part of Iron Crows Challenge Season, final production and big fundraiser is their perennial favorite, The Rocky Horror Show, (and Pride Edition) Created by Richard OBrien, Directed by Iron Crow Art Director Sean Elias. (Read Emily Hofstaedter’s review here.)

The beautiful cast includes Nicholas Miles (Dr Frank N Furter), Jake Stibbe (Brad Majors), Allison Fitzgerald (Janet Weiss), Brain Dauglash (Rocky), Christian Gonazlez (Riff-Raff), Hana Clarice (Magenta), Macaela Oliverio ( Columbia), Alana Knobel (Eddie/Dr. Scott), Timoth David Copney (Narrator), Brooke Donald (Phantom), Kaitlin Harbin (Phantom) and Kristen Stickley (Phantom).

The rest of the creative team includes Eros Da Artiste (Music Director), Unissa Cruse (Choreography), Ava Burckhardt (Costume Design), Thomas Jenkeleit (Set Design) and Jaeden Arrington (Lighting Design).

If you don’t know what The Rocky Horror Show is about, you should be prepared for a lot of audience interaction. It’s based on the 1975 film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a cult classic that follows two lovers who stumble upon a strange mansion during a storm when they have a flat tire. There, not only do they lose their innocence, but they encounter a variety of strange characters via song and dance numbers.

There’s even stage seating in this production, and each ticket holder will receive a prop bag and call-in script. Very funny ! One lucky audience member will even be able to purchase a special interactive experience during Act II.

I had the chance to interview Nicolas Miles (Dr Frank N Furter) and learn about this production and the Iron Crow Theatre.

Nicholas Miles: Resident Artist of the Iron Crow Theatre. Nicholas is thrilled to return to the Iron Crow Theater after starring in the award-winning and critically acclaimed productions of Mankind (OBGYN), A New Brain (Nurse), The Laramie Project (Various) and Iron Crow Theater’s annual production of The Rocky Horror Show (3x Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, 1x Narrator). Previous theater credits include Beehive, Mr. Burns: A PostElectric Play, The Secret Garden, and Titanic. Nicholas is a 2016 graduate of the Honors Acting Conservatory at the renowned Theater Lab in Washington, DC, and is a proud member of the Iron Crow Theater Board of Trustees.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

Well, I’m a transplant from Baltimore. I was born and raised in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a small town south of Nashville. I moved for college to the University of Missouri, Columbia, where I earned a BS in Marketing and a minor in Biology. After that, I went to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, for a Doctor of Pharmacy and eventually ended up in DC, working in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Georgetown University Hospitals. While in DC, I decided to try improv at the Washington Improv Theater, which reinvigorated my childhood love for the stage. So I took a chance and auditioned for the Theater Lab Schools Honors Acting Conservatory in 2016. After that, I worked and auditioned in the DMV/Baltimore area. However, I moved to Baltimore in 2017 to escape the high cost of living in DC, which is not at all suitable for an actor trying to make it big. Now that I’ve been here in Baltimore for almost six years, I love it. It really is a charming city.

This is your third turn as Frank ‘N’ Furter on the show. Can you tell us about the role, including how you prepared for it?

Well, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter is literally just a nice transvestite. He’s an alien from another world who came to Earth with a purpose, and that purpose was simple: to expand our minds. During the show, he encourages, seduces and empowers Brad and Janet, the young couple who find themselves on his doorstep needing help with a flat tire to discover each other, guiding them to surrender to their hidden absolute pleasures. inside. It’s a big role to play, especially for me. I knew nothing of the show or its lore growing up in a black Southern Baptist family. So when I was first called back by Iron Crow Theater for the role in 2016, I went blind, meaning and I hate to admit it!!! I was unprepared. I haven’t read the play before or even watched the movie. Luckily, I befriended another actor during the callback who took time to educate me about the role. Be the biggest drag queen you can think of, she suggested. Lo and behold, I did it and got the part. Now the preparation was tricky. Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter is a creature that definitely exists. Hes 100% confident at all times. So, I had to embody this ideology, and believe me, it was difficult. But that’s why I love this role so much. It’s hard to explain, but by putting yourself in his shoes in the rehearsal room and on stage, you start to see yourself as more confident, more empowered and more sure of yourself. It’s a beautiful by-product of acting.

Your biography indicates that you are a resident artist of the Iron Crow Theater. What do you enjoy most about working with them?

Iron Crow Theater is a theater that truly reflects the community it serves. It is located in Baltimore and employs Baltimore residents. It’s inclusive and truly representative of the people who live and love here. He’s forward-thinking and takes risks to put on truly phenomenal, unconventional shows that have real meaning. It was wonderful for me.

The Rocky Horror Show is known for its interaction with the public. Did you have any memorable interactions with the audience that you can share?

Surprisingly, the best audience interaction I have is at the end of the show where I meet and greet the audience. This is where I feel the impact of the power of our performances. It’s always great to hear audience members comment on how unique our version of the show is, especially compared to the classic movie version starring Tim Curry.

Is there a role you would like to play in the future at Iron Crow or any theater?

Well, I would really like to play the role of writer. lol. I’ve never written a play, but I would love to write one about Baltimore and housing. Baltimore has a deep and dark history in housing violence against minorities, and I would love to write a play around those stories, which often go untold.

Don’t miss this great show and support it. Iron Crow Theater and its mission. The Rocky Horror Show runs weekends through June 17, 2023 at the Baltimore Theater Project, 45 W. Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. For more information and tickets, go to this link. To learn more about Nicholas Miles, visit his website.