A month later, Hollywood writers are hitting spells and spending again





There is still no agreement between Hollywood screenwriters and major studios. Advertisers aren’t worried so far. As the writers’ strike stretches into its second month without an agreement between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, most advertisers don’t see the strike significantly affecting their spending decisions, according to survey data from 20 streaming and CTV advertisers by firm Advertiser Perceptions: Most of the advertisers surveyed, agencies and marketers, said they felt there was enough content between sports, unscripted and existing video-on-demand programs to get by for now.

Advertisers who had dedicated budgets for affected programming said they planned to move dollars elsewhere in the same media company portfolios.

17 of 20 advertisers surveyed said they were unlikely to hold back on future TV or streaming spending because of the strike. It was really a wait-and-see attitude for the majority of those [advertisers] who we spoke to, said Erin Firneno, vice president of business intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions. In other words, we’re going to stick to our plan, stick with our editors, keep an eye on that, and pivot if we need to. All temporary: Depending on how long the strike lasts, advertisers could start to rethink their expenses and contingency plans, particularly if ratings and ratings drop, Firneno said. This could affect streamers who have smaller libraries and tend to see a bigger drop in viewership as new programming dries up, said Kelly Metz, general manager, advanced TV enablement at Omnicom Media Group. If you are completely dependent on delivering new content, of which there are a number of streamers and which generate the bulk of your audience, we expect to see more subscribers, we expect to see a steady decline in l total audience, Metz told Marketing Brew. On the line: In the first quarter of 2023, advertisers spent a total of $633 million on TV talk shows, soap operas and streaming platforms, three categories most vulnerable to the writers’ strike, according to data from MediaRadar. Ad spend on streaming platforms in particular was down 28% year over year to $352 million in the first quarter of 2023, according to MediaRadar. While some streaming executives, like Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, have said they remain somewhat shielded from the strike since they film well in advance and produce internationally, some of the hottest and most requested series to stream, including HBO The last of usAppleTV+ break, Disney+ Andor, and Netflix strange things, are on indefinite hiatus. The reality of this: Some programmers are turn to the improvised content, an echo of the reality TV-heavy programming strategy that became commonplace during the last writers’ strike in 2007. While that may help fill out schedules for the fall, that might not help deliver the engaged audiences that programmers and advertisers are courting, according to data from Morning Consult: Only a quarter of American adults said they preferred watching reality TV with undivided attention, compared to half who preferred watching scripted dramas that way. Hit two? Other Hollywood unions are considering the possibility of a strike, which would put additional pressure on studios and streamers to reach agreements. While the Directors Guild of America reached an agreement on a new contract, members of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents around 160,000 actors and performers, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in case of impossibility to conclude new agreements before the expiration of the current contracts at the end of the month.

