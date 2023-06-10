5 Ranveer Singh women dated before Deepika Padukone





Mumbai: The actors’ love life often captivates the curiosity of fans and the media, and one name that has garnered a lot of interest is Ranveer Singh. Known for his flamboyant personality and versatile acting skills, Ranveer not only left a lasting impression on the big screen, but also made headlines for his past relationships. The Gully Boy actor is married to phenomenal actress Deepika Padukone and their married life is nothing short of a fairy tale that most of us dream of having. His love for her is truly adorable. But do you know who else he has been involved with during his career? Over the years, he has been linked to several film industry figures, and his romantic endeavors have drawn attention and speculation. From dating Ahana Deol to a Moroccan mystery girl, the actor had his fair share of women before he met the love of his life. Ranveer Singh Relationship Timeline 1. Ahana Deol Reportedly, Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s younger daughter Ahana Deol was Ranveer Singh’s first romantic partner in the entertainment industry. They were rumored to have dated for a short time when they were in college. 2. Anouchka Sharma From being friends to setting the screen on fire with their crackling chemistry, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh were the hottest Jodi in Bollywood at the time. The duo never confirmed it, but it was pretty obvious that there was something brewing between them according to Timesnow. But their story just wasn’t meant for them, as they called it after the 2011 IIFA Awards. There were many reports that it was due to the actors’ closeness to Sonakshi. 3. Sonakshi Sinha After breaking up with Anushka, the actor reportedly fell in love with Sonakshi Sinha. The two reportedly dated while working on Lootera sets. However, they never confirmed it. 4. Ranveer found love in the city of love? During the launch of the trailer for the film Befikre, the actor revealed that he had found a girlfriend, a beautiful Moroccan girl. Although he never revealed his name or identity, it was evident that he had wonderful experiences in the city of love according to Times of India. 5. Parineeti Chopra The 83-year-old actor was even linked to his co-actor Parineeti Chopra with whom he shares a wonderful relationship as they often made fun of each other. Deepika Padukone The latest actress to be linked to the Ravine Boy was none other than our very own Deepika Padukone. From PDA to walking hand in hand in front of the media, it was very evident that the actor had found his object of affection. Although the duo never confirmed it before their wedding, it was clear to everyone that the actor had something to do with his leading lady, even in real life. The two officially got married in November 2018 and have since settled down. Professionally, Ranveer Singh has several projects including Baiju Bawra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Don 3.

