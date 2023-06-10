Facing the toughest trials: Bollywood star Kajol takes a break from social media





Kajol wrote for the caption: “Taking a break from social media.” Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan has said she is “facing one of the toughest trials” and is taking a break from social media. On Friday, Kajol archived all of her photos from Instagram, which means she temporarily hid her photos. She only has one message, which reads: “Faced with one of the most difficult trials of my life.” She wrote for the caption: “Taking a break from social media.” Her sudden disappearance from Instagram has her fans curious and worried, while speculating that it’s a marketing stunt for an upcoming legal drama she is set to star in. It’s unclear why she’s taking a break, however, fans claim it’s a promotional ploy for her upcoming project ‘The Good Wife’. However, many skeptics dismissed it as a promotional stunt, particularly with the use of a worldwide “essay” in her Instagram post – indicating it could be for the show. Many showed their support for the Indian actress. “Sending you all my love. Take your time. We’ll be there,” one said. Another wrote: “Waiting for your return.” One professed love and said, “We love you.” One user called it “You are my best motivation”. The Indian adaptation of “The Good Wife” titled “The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka” has Kajol playing the role of a lawyer. The original series, “The Good Wife”, was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. Indo-Asian Information Service



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/culture/2023/06/09/facing-toughest-trials-bollywood-star-kajol-takes-break-from-social-media

