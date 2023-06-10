John Wick director says AI is a real concern for Hollywood writers





John Wick director Chad Stahelski has commented on the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, saying there is real concern that AI could become problematic. “I think the writers are addressing something that people too easily dismiss, which is the influence of AI,” Stahelski said on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. Stahelski said some people ask, “Why are we talking about AI?”, adding that the technology is too rudimentary at this point to write a good movie. But Stahelski thinks the writers’ union is right to take a stand because of what could happen in the future. “I think the writers are absolutely doing the right thing right now in bringing this up,” he said. For art, AI has already enabled people to make “awesome” creations, Stahelski said, and the next step could be AI’s impact on human writers. That said, Stahelski admitted that the AI ​​isn’t ready to take over the world just yet, adding that he isn’t concerned about his own work in the action movie world. But for animated projects and video game cutscenes, Stahelski said AI could be a major disruptor and people expressing concerns should be listened to. Stahelski went on to say that there may come a time in the future when AI-created content becomes popular, but some people will still intentionally seek out “man-made” content. The Hollywood writers’ strike began on May 2 and is now stretching into its second month with no end in sight. In addition to the AI ​​concerns, the WGA is asking for, among other things, better compensation and improved residual terms. As for Stahelski, he hails from John Wick 4 and is lined up to direct a film based on the Ghost of Tsushima video game.

