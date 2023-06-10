Entertainment
Mike Batayeh dead: ‘Breaking Bad’ actor was 52
Mike Batayeh, actor and comedian known for his role on “Breaking Bad” as the manager of Gus’ notorious laundromat, has died. He was 52 years old.
Batayeh died June 1 of a heart attack while sleeping in his Michigan home, his family said in a statement.
“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother,” his family said. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many people.”
Batayeh starred in three episodes of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” as Dennis Markowski, manager of the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which also served as a meth lab for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.
Throughout his acting career, Batayeh has made guest appearances on shows like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, “Sleeper Cell”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “Boy Meets World”, and “Everybody Loves Raymond”. . He co-starred in films such as Paul Weitz’s “American Dreamz”, “Don’t Mess with the Zohan”, “Gas” and played the lead role of Mike in the 2012 film “Detroit Unleaded”.
During his acting career, Batayeh performed and headlined notable comedy clubs such as Gotham in New York and Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, Comedy Store, the Improv and the Icehouse.
Batayeh became one of the first American comedians to perform for local audiences in the Middle East. He has performed in Dubai, where he filmed a special for Showtime Arabia, as well as in Egypt, Lebanon, Nazareth and Jordan. Batayeh was invited two years in a row by the Royal Family of Jordan to perform at the Amman International Comedy Festival.
Batayeh was born in Detroit. A celebration of life service will be held June 16 at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan at 2 p.m.
