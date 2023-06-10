Who’s the one Hollywood Walk of Fame star you can’t step on and why?





One of the most visited places by tourists in Los Angeles is the Hollywood walk of famewhere thousands of people admire the stars of various personalities from the world of show business, cinema and sport. The Rapper’s Legacy Tupac Shakur was recognized and received his star 27 years after his death in what was the newest addition to the march. The rapper’s star joins hundreds who already exist at the attractive site which stretches from Gower Street to La Brea Avenue, and north to south on Vin Street between Yucca Street and Sunset Boulevard. This is where tourists can walk on the stars recognizing the likes of Michael Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Alfred Hitchcock and much more. However, what’s interesting to note is how all but one of the stars are placed on the ground. One of the greatest boxers of all time, Mohamed Aligot his star in 2002 and allowed the use of his name, but with one condition. Due to his religion – he converted to Islam and changed his original name from Cassius Marcellus Clay For Mohamed Ali in homage to the Prophet Muhammad – he asked that his star be placed vertically, so that no one would step on it. Because of his religion, for someone to step on the star with his name on it would be an insult, so he made a request which was granted. So the only star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that’s upright and not on the ground is Ali’s star at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and no one can step on it. Who is Muhammad Ali and what is his record? Muhammad Ali, considered one of the greatest boxers in history, was heavyweight champion and finished his career with a professional record of 56-5, 37 of his wins came by knockout. After a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, Ali passed away on June 3, 2016.

