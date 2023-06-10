Breaking Bad actor and comedian Mike Batayeh dies at 52





Batayeh was best known for playing Dennis Markowski, Gustavo Fring’s laundromat manager in “Breaking Bad.”

WASHINGTON Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in “Breaking Bad” as Gustavo Fring’s laundromat manager, is dead. He was 52 years old. According to a family statementhe died on June 1. His manager confirmed to PEOPLE and other media that Batayeh died of a heart attack while sleeping at his Michigan home. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many people,” the family said. According to his obituaryhe was “always passionate about helping young people in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges”. Batayeh appeared in three episodes of AMC’s Emmy-winning series as Dennis Markowski. The laundromat his character ran served as a front for the underground meth lab where Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman worked. Depending on the varietyBatayeh was one of first american comedians perform to local audiences in the Middle East. His film and TV credits also included appearances on ‘The Bernie Mac Show’, ‘Boy Meets World’, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, ‘CSI: Miami’ and “Detroit Unleaded.” Rola Nashef, who directed ‘Detroit Unleaded’, said Batayeh’s death was “a devastating loss of an enormous life”. “There wasn’t a person I introduced you to or a waitress who took our order that you didn’t make us laugh, think, inspire and cheer. You all wanted to see us win. I still can’t don’t believe this news,” Nashef wrote in tribute. MORE STORIES: Mother of Illinois family killed while parasailing speaks out, files second lawsuit His family said all donations in his memory will be used to support and provide recreation for young people in southwest Detroit. A celebration of life will be held on June 16, with a funeral on June 17. Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in ‘Breaking Bad’, has died aged 52. Everything we know: https://t.co/L9UcDMhY07 pic.twitter.com/vDh754wnJ8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 9, 2023 MORE STORIES: Google Search Class Action Settlement: How to Claim Your Stake

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/news/nation-world/mike-batayeh-breaking-bad-actor-dead/507-5f32ad46-a8b9-42b5-89ac-1bd571c2e813 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos