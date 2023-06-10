Construction walls block off part of The Muppets’ courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





Construction walls are currently blocking a significant portion of the Grand Avenue sidewalk at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Construction of the main avenue Grand Avenue is the section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios containing the Muppet Courtyard and Muppet*Vision 3D, as well as the Street of City Frontages leading to the main entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Don’t worry Muppet*Vision 3D is still open. But the walls and scrim surround much of Grand Avenue near the entrance to the Muppet Courtyard. The walls start right after the Pride Month balloon photo shoot. We could see the roofs of two construction vehicles. The walls wrap around a few trees in the courtyard, in front of the bathrooms. Customers have to go around the walls to get to Muppet * 3D Vision and PizzeRizzo. We don’t know exactly what constructions are taking place here. It could be a project to ease traffic in the area or simply to replace the pavement. Following construction, this snack stand offering churros and ice cream products moved closer to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge entrance. Muppet*Vision 3D Muppet*Vision 3D opened in 1991 as one of the first Muppets performances at Disney Parks, and the only permanent Muppets attraction since then. When production began on Muppet*Vision 3D, there was an agreement in principle for Disney to purchase the Jim Henson Company. However, Henson’s death in 1990 ended this deal and delayed the attraction. Directed by Henson, it was one of his last Muppets projects with puppeteer Richard Hunt. It was the last time Henson performed as Kermit the Frog, as well as Waldorf and The Swedish Chef, and the last time Hunt performed as Scooter, Statler, Beaker and Sweetums. Hunt died in 1992, after the attraction was created. Disney never acquired the Jim Henson Company in its entirety, but purchased the theme park rights to the Muppets and ultimately purchased the property entirely in 2004. Muppet*Vision 3D has operated virtually unchanged for 32 years, even as other Muppet attractions are closed and canceled, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios has changed around it. Until 2016, he was part of Streets of America. The area was then officially known as Muppets Courtyard, before becoming Grand Avenue in 2017. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram. Shannen has been a Disney Parks fan and dog lover since childhood, despite Pluto’s attempt to eat Shannen’s Minnie Mouse doll when they first met. They have reconciled now. You can email Shannen at [email protected] Show all articles

