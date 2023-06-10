Choir to pay tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber | Entertainment News





The Community Chorale of the Catskills, under the direction of Richard Tucker, will present two performances of their spring concert As Time Goes By on Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17. According to a press release, the program features an eclectic mix of music featuring jazz, music by Burt Bacharach, a group of inspirational songs and a tribute to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, including the hit musical Phantom of the Opera. ended on Broadway in April. after a 35-year run, making it the longest-running show in Broadway history. The Lloyd Webber Tribute is a 14-minute medley that will include songs from many of his hit shows over his very long and illustrious career. Jazz numbers include A Foggy Day by the Gershwin brothers and, of course, Herman Hupfields As Time Goes By, made famous in the movie Casablanca. The section of the program devoted to Burt Bacharach, who died last February, will consist of four familiar songs including I Say a Little Prayer, arranged for the ladies of the Chorale, as well as What the World Needs Now is Love, in a new arrangement. The inspirational segment will feature O America, originally written and performed by Celtic Woman. The Choir will be assisted by Dan Chien on drums, Carl Tucker on bass and alto sax, Gray Mason on synthesizer and Rebecca Maeder Chien on percussion. Performances will be Friday, June 16 at the Roxbury Central School Cafetorium and Saturday, June 17 at the Margaretville United Methodist Church. Both programs will be at 7:30 p.m. Voluntary donations will be accepted at each program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/entertainment_news/chorale-to-pay-tribute-to-andrew-lloyd-webber/article_833885e4-057b-11ee-841d-73fc8d85bacb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos