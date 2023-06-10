Scandals that caught the Nigerian entertainment industry by surprise

Tonto Dikeh and Kpokpogiri

In 2021, Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, and Prince Kpokpogri, her ex-boyfriend, got in trouble.

Most people were unaware of their relationship until the actress posted a photo of him on her Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

Their once-thriving relationship reportedly crumbled after a voice note between Kpokpogri and a woman leaked that appeared on the web where Tonto was allegedly the topic of conversation.

The movie star brought a number of charges against Kpokpogri, who also accused her of blackmail.

He has also apparently filed a lawsuit against her asking for 10 billion naira in payment for defamation of character.

The Dbanj rape saga

Fans were shocked in June 2020 when Seyitan Babatayo claimed she was raped by popular entertainer Dbanj.

Babatayo has come forward to claim that the singer broke into her hotel room after attending her all-white party and made out with her without her consent.

She expressed disbelief at how the singer was able to get into her room, despite the hotel administration claiming the incident happened.

After remaining silent for days, the Kokomaster refuted the claims, saying they were made up. He further demanded his accuser to apologize and pay N100 million restitution within 48 hours or face legal action.

The award-winning musical artist made his claim in a pre-litigation letter signed by his attorney, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

In an unexpected turn of events, her accuser claimed that on Dbanj’s orders, the police abducted her and released her after a few days.

Nedu and ex-wife

Nedu Wazobias ex-wife, media personality Ms Ohiri has claimed that her husband abused her during their marriage.

In response, Nedu accused her of being unfaithful. He said he found out their first son was not his biological son and later posted the DNA test result online to back up his claim. In an interview with Goldmyne TV, his ex-wife was quoted as saying: If I had known my first child wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have married him.

Skiibis fake death saga

In 2015, Nigerian singer Skiibi staged a fake death that went viral on social media. He claimed he died of a medical condition while being treated at a hospital in Lagos, but this later turned out to be a publicity stunt to advertise his new single. Many fans and business executives criticized the musician for exploiting a sensitive topic like death to gain attention after the incident created controversy. Skiibi released their new song, Daz How Star Do, despite criticism, and it became a hit.

Idibias marriage crisis

The marital crisis between Annie Idibia and Tuface in 2021 began on September 2, when Annie posted on her Instagram story to accuse Tuface of infidelity and other marital issues. She complained about Tuface in a series of posts, saying he was spending time with his ex-girlfriend Pero Adeniyi and fathered two children with her while they were together. Additionally, Annie claimed that Tuface physically assaulted her and her family was against her. Following Annies’ remarks, there was an uproar on social media in which fans and followers took sides and aired their thoughts. While some supported Annie and demanded that Tuface be held accountable, others chastised her for discussing their personal affairs in public. Tuface initially kept quiet about the situation, but eventually released a statement asking for solitude and reaffirming his dedication to his marriage.

Tiwas Scandal

Fans and critics were very upset by the leaked explicit video. She reportedly lost numerous corporate endorsements, and online she was even called an irresponsible mother. In her popular song with Asake, Charged, she responded well to her detractors by saying that her past wouldn’t stop her from succeeding.

Mercy’s Domestic Abuse Saga

Actress Mercy Aigbe has faced multiple domestic violence charges. The famous person accused her ex-husband Lanre Gentry of physical abuse in 2017, posting photos of his injuries on social media. She further claimed that throughout their marriage, Gentry had been unfaithful. In response to the charges, Aigbe filed for a restraining order against Gentry and ended her marriage. He was later taken into custody and charged with assault, but the charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence. Aigbe has now become an advocate for victims of domestic violence, sharing her story and urging others to speak out against the abuse.

