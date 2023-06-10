Bollywood actor Kajol takes a break from social media: Here are 5 other celebs who did the same – Up News Info





From Aamir Khan to Karan Johar via Sonakshi Sinha, these Bollywood personalities have opted for a digital detox PTI file Published: Fri, June 9, 2023, 5:15 PM Last update: Fri, June 9, 2023, 5:33 PM Bollywood actress Kajol has left her fans and social media followers flabbergasted after announcing she is taking a break from social media. The actress, in an Instagram post and tweet on Friday, wrote: Facing one of the hardest times of my life. The caption of his post, as well as his tweet, read: Take a break from social media.” On Instagram, Kajol even deleted all of her previous posts. Many believe this is a promotional stunt by the actress for her upcoming web series. The good wifewhich is the Hindi adaptation of the 2009 American court drama. But nothing has been said yet by the actress or her team. With her latest post, Kajol joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who have taken short or indefinite breaks from Instagram and Twitter lately. Let’s take a look at the actors, actresses or filmmakers who left the social media life for personal or professional reasons. Amir Khan A day after his 56th birthday, the actor shared a post, revealing it was his last on social media. “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this will be my last social media post. Considering I’m SO active anyway, I decided to drop the pretense,” Aamir wrote in a post that has now been deleted. The actor then communicated with his fans about his plans via the official page of his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. Karan Johar The ace filmmaker, who is often followed on social media for his projects or for casting famous kids in Bollywood, quit Twitter last year. The reason he gave was: to make room for more positive energies. Sonakshi Sinha The actress deactivated her Twitter account as a first step to protecting her sanity. Here’s what she wrote in her last tweet in 2020: The first step to protecting your mental health is to stay away from negativity. And nothing more than Twitter these days! Chalo, I’m leaving – deactivation of my account. Bye guys, calm down.” Sonakshi is an Instagram regular, however. Fatima Sana Cheikh The Dangal actress, during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, took a short break from social media. Take a break from social media. Stay safe guys, she wrote in an Instagram Story in April. Fatima completed her digital detox soon after and is now very active on Instagram and Twitter. Warina Hussain Actress Warina Hussain, known for her role in Loveyatri, left social media in April 2021. She quoted Aamir Khan in her last post and wrote: In Mr. Aamir’s language, dropping the pretense.” The actress had then informed her fans that her team continued to manage her account, sharing updates on her work. From Warina Hussain’s recent Instagram posts, it looks like she has returned to social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/bollywood-actor-kajol-takes-social-media-break-here-are-5-other-celebs-who-did-the-same The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos