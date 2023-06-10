‘Breaking Bad’ actor dies at 52 of heart attack





Mike Batayeh, actor and comedian best known for his role in “Breaking Bad”, has died. He was 52 years old. Batayeh manager Steve Owens said the actor died of a heart attack in his sleep on June 1 and his funeral will be held June 17 at Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Michigan. Batayeh’s agent, Arlene Thornton, paid tribute to Batayeh in a statement to USA TODAY. “He was one of our favorite clients because he was a great actor and a very funny guy who had fans all over the world,” she said. Batayeh portrayed manager Dennis Markowski of Gustavo Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) laundromat Lavanderia Brillante, a legitimate business front for Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) meth lab, in the AMC drama series “Breaking Bad.” He appeared on three episodes from 2011 to 2012. Batayeh’s other television credits included “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, “Battle Creek”, “CSI: Miami”, “Jessie”, and “Everybody Loves Raymond”. He also did voice-over work on “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” He was originally from Detroit, according to his IMDb profile. Batayeh recently starred in the 2018 TV movie “Prank of America.” Director Rola Nashef paid tribute to her friend Batayeh in a tribute posted to Facebook Monday. “You were everyone’s friend. And I mean everyone. There wasn’t a person I introduced you to or a waitress who took our order that you didn’t make us laugh, reflect, inspire and support,” Nashef wrote. “You wanted to see us all win. I still can’t believe this news.” Nashef continued, “Your sense of humor and talent for stage, screenwriting, television and film was brilliant, outrageous and fearless. I pray very much for your sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins and our entire community who will forever feel your loss. Rest in peace dear Mike, you are my forever friend.” “Breaking Bad” celebrates its 10th anniversary:Stars reminisce about the last day, with exclusive on-set photos An obituary of the actor shared on Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes website encourages people to donate to the Clark Park Coalition Fund in his honor. “Mike has always been passionate about helping young people in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges,” his obituary states. Apart from acting, Batayeh was also a comedian and shared several clips of his stand-up comedy on his instagram profile. He is survived by his great-nieces and nephews Ella, Dominic, Olivia, Sophia, Kai, Maze and Codi, according to his obituary. More:Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Pose Next to New ‘Breaking Bad’ Statues in New Mexico

