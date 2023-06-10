Trending New: ‘Bollywood celebrates waste’, Vivek rants about Bloody Daddy’s OTT release





Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s star ‘Bloody Daddy’ has been released on the OTT platform and the movie is getting tremendous response from the audience. The film was only released on OTT on June 9, in which Shahid Kapoor appears again as the Angry Youngman avatar. The film is very popular with the public. Bloody Daddy was released straight to OTT. However, Shahid Kapoor, who discusses his film, has been sitting at home even after giving hit films. At one time, the actor did not have much work. About what Shahid himself revealed. Speaking about this, Shahid said, “People think that after giving hit movies, actors get a line of movies, but that’s not the case.” Shahid’s Bloody Daddy was released on OTT. Earlier, his fake web series arrived, in which his acting was highly rated. In a conversation with news portal Dainik Bhaskar, Shahid says, “I’ve probably done so much work and I’m at such a stage that I don’t compare my work with others. I don’t care if it’s a solo film or with other stars. I care about my role. My role excites me and I feel that this story should be known to the public. Shahid added, “Two big blockbuster films in my career, the first was Vivah which lasted 25 weeks on the big screen. After this movie, I sat at home for 6 months. Because people wondered what job they should give me. The second was Kabir Singh. People think that if an actor’s film works, he must have a line of work. Even after many flops, I had four-five films. There was no work even after several hits. Please say Shahid Kapoor’s movie was made on a budget of 200 crores. In this, there are also stars like Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty and Ronit Roy with him. What is the story of Bloody Daddy?

Speaking of ‘Bloody Daddy’, the movie story is a 24-hour story. Where Sumer (Shahid Kapoor), an undercover Narcotics Control Bureau agent seizes drugs worth 50 crores and the real story starts from here. Sumer receives a call from drug mafia kingpin Sikandar (Ronit Roy). He offers her a deal. This market is for the son of Sumer. In fact, Sikandar kidnaps Sumer’s son. Then he offers her a deal to return her property in exchange for her son. In such a situation, Sumer also has no way out and he accepts the drug mafia and goes back to the hotel where he had hidden the bags full of drugs to return the drugs. But, this material disappears from here and the highlight of the picture starts from here. Watch the movie for the full story. Tags: bollywood, Entertainment, Shahid Kapoor FIRST POST: June 10, 2023

