Leaving campus for Champaign-Urbana can be daunting for anyone new to the area. Here are some fun places to visit that you might not know about.

CU Adventures in Time and Space

Working together in an escape room can be a great bonding activity for a new RSO on campus or any new group of friends.

Located in downtown Urbana, CU Adventures in Time and Space offers seven different in-person escape rooms and one online escape room, all featuring unique scenarios.

Escape rooms are one hour long and can be played with groups of two to 10 people.

Reservations can be made on the CU Adventures in Time and Space website here.

Seven Saints Bar & Grill

For a slightly more upscale option, Seven Saints Bar and Grill offers a delicious menu and friendly environment.

Seven Saints has a small performance hall and occasionally hosts musicians such as various college jazz bands that guests can enjoy alongside their meals.

With an abundance of positive reviews online, Seven Saints can be trusted to deliver a high-quality meal after a long day on campus.

In downtown Champaign, the restaurant is not too far from campus and is a great stop for a special meal.

More information can be found on the Seven Saints website here.

Meadowbrook Park

For a more outdoor approach, Meadowbrook Park in Urbana showcases the beauty of the (extremely flat) Midwest. The park offers a unique combination of nature and artwork with multiple sculptures along its winding grassland paths.

The park, while close to the hustle and bustle of campus, is a nice break from the chaos that is settling into a new space along with hundreds of others.

It is also home to an iconic wooden playground backed by a large grassy field perfect for picnics.

More information can be found on the park’s website here.

Savoy 16 + IMAX

With no cinema available on campus, the Savoy 16+ IMAX is a great place to catch all the latest movie releases on the big screen.

Run by Phoenix Theaters Entertainment, the cinema’s large number of screens allow for a wide variety of viewing times, making it easy to fit a movie into your schedule.

The IMAX additionally shows 3D movies, with an extra-wide screen to enhance the viewing experience.

Located in Savoy, a town next to Champaign, the theater is a direct bus ride from campus at Savoy Plaza.

Movie times and additional information can be found here.

Curtis Orchard and Pumpkin Patch

Another outdoor activity opportunity with lots of food comes in the form of Curtis Orchard and Pumpkin Patch.

About a ten-minute drive from campus, Curtis Orchard is well worth the trip to spend a day outdoors enjoying fresh apple cider donuts.

Curtis Orchard additionally includes a concert hall, a small corn maze, a cafe, and a store with many orchard-themed items.

With an abundance of activities for people of all ages, Curtis Orchard is a standout spot in Champaign, and stands out on his website like an escape to the countryside.

Curtis Orchard could be a great place to visit as a pleasant change from the traditional urban campus environment.

[email protected]