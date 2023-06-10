Top 5 Bollywood Franchises Ruined By Big Superstars Like Salman Khan, John Abraham and…





Singham, Dhoom, Don, Tiger, and Dabangg are some Bollywood action franchises that have seen great success. Although all of these movies had a fantastic sequel, which also turned out to be blockbusters, there were a few action movies whose sequels ruined these franchises, leaving no room for the creators to release another movie. Importantly, all of these sequels had big superstars and yet they failed to deliver. Check a few here: Once upon a time in Bombay Dobaara The first movie of this franchise titled “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai” starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut in the lead and was a blockbuster. In the first film, Emraan played the role of Shoaib which was taken further by Akshay Kumar in the sequel. However, people missed Emraan’s rustic loot and the movie was a big flop. Race 3 Race was a big franchise until the makers decided to replace Saif Ali Khan with Salman Khan. The first two films in the franchise had the Nawab playing the lead role. Enter Sallu Bhai and the movie got boring. Interestingly, not only the lead actor, but even the previous director was replaced by Remo D’Souza and the film fell flat on its face. To welcome again Welcome by Anees Bazmi was all about the superb acting of Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor and the comedic timing of Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif and Mallika Sherawat added the right tadka of glamour. But when John Abraham replaced Akki in Welcome Again, the film turned out to be a disaster. Jolly LLB 2 The first part featured Arshad Warsi in the lead role as a lawyer with Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles. The film chronicles the struggles of Jolly aka Arshad who received a lot of love from the audience. However, when Arshad was replaced by Akshay Kumar in the sequel, the film failed to impress. The Return of Villain Ek Ek Villain with Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor was a big hit. The chemistry between Sid and Shraddha and Riteish’s portrayal of a mentally deranged psychopath were highly praised. But when in Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham replaced Sidharth and Riteish, the magic didn’t return.



