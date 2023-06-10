Vivek Agnihotri asks why Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy, made on a budget of Rs 200 cr, is being broadcast for free: ‘Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction’





The sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction. pic.twitter.com/OcpQyfgCEE Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 9, 2023 In response to Vivek’s tweet, one person explained why the movie was released for free on the streaming app, saying, “That’s Jio’s business model. They will give away everything for free for a few/several months to increase the clientele. Later, they will start charging a small fee to retain customers. Soon, other OTT platforms will have no choice but to charge customers less and generate revenue through advertisements instead. The OTT, supposed to be a platform without an add-on, will also turn into television. To that, Vivek replied, “So in a way, this 200 crore is their advertising cost? » Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously directed films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, is a remake of the French film Sleepless Night (2011). The film marks Shahid’s second OTT project, the first being his hit web series Farzi by Raj and DK which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar and Rashi Khanna. While the directors and actor haven’t commented on their take on the film’s free streaming, the actor-director duo previously talked about how their film is best suited for OTT. The filmmaker also shared that Bloody Daddy needed a digital platform to tell the story honestly. Content is changing and over the past three years we have all seen how audience preferences have changed. Also, when you create content for OTT, it’s a bigger responsibility to scale it up, internationally, because people would watch it. Budgets are big these days and you can create a similar cinematic experience to consume on your own devices. As for Bloody Daddy, the film is about drugs, blood and gore, and it was important that we keep it on the same ground. We didn’t want to edit it to fit in theaters, so decided to have a straight-to-digital release,” Ali said at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai last month. However, Shahid added that OTT and theaters will continue to be part of the same ecosystem and will not collide. As artists and creators, he also added that energies can be split. He said, “While watching content at home is a more personal experience, theater will continue to be an event for families. Both will have their own phase. For content creators, there are more possibilities to choose from, and they just need to know which platform they should transfer their content to and then work on it. Everyone told us how our movie could have been in theaters, it’s slick and cool. Even the exhibitors called us, wanting it, but we had really imagined Bloody Daddy on a digital platform. It was created for OTT.

