Faced with one of the most difficult trials of my life: Kajol leaves Insta

Bombay: Kajol, the diva of Bollywood, is known for her moving performances on screen. The actress is said to have a candid personality. Through her hilarious Instagram posts, she gave us a glimpse into her private life. But this new development has shocked netizens.

The actress has announced that she is taking a break from social media. She deleted all messages about her instagram account and posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account as well as on his Twitter account. The DDLJ actress posted a photo with the text Facing one of the toughest trials of my life. with the caption “Taking a break from social media”.

Internet users are confused by the announcement and worried about the actress. A user commented under the post, I hope the break does you good and I wish you the best in the difficult times of life. Prayers and love. Another user commented I wish everything goes well in your life, you are strong, Kajol, you will definitely overcome everything

Some people also believed that the actress posted the message to promote her upcoming projects. One Twitter user said, “This is a publicity stunt, stop fooling people. Another netizen commented under her Instagram post, This is a promotional strategy for her upcoming OTT series, The Good Wife.

Actress Salaam Venky’s latest film has won critical acclaim for its touching screenplay. Kajol will next be seen in Lust Stories 2 and an Indian adaptation of the American drama series The Good Wife.