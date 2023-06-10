Tributes pour in for American actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, dead at 52





Actor Mike Batayeh, known for his role in Breaking Bad and Sleeper Cell, died Thursday June 1 at the age of 52. Batayeh had died of a heart attack while sleeping in his home in Michigan, United States. His death came as a shock because he had no heart history, his sister told TMZ. Of Arab descent, Batayeh grew up in a diverse Detroit neighborhood but later moved to Los Angeles in her twenties to pursue her acting career. On the award-winning AMC show Breaking Bad, he played the role of a laundromat manager in front of a meth lab, across three episodes between 2011 and 2012. Batayeh has also made guest appearances on other television shows such as Boy Meets World (1998), CSI: Miami (2006), and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2013). Moving on to film, he landed roles in Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008) and Detroit Unleaded (2012), where he took on the lead role. Actors Nada Shouhayib, EJ Assi, Mike Batayeh, Steven Soro and director Rola Nashef (left to right) at the premiere of ‘Detroit Unleaded’ at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival. ( ) He also landed a voice acting stint in the film X-men: Days of Future Past (2014). Outside of the Hollywood world and away from the screens, Batayeh has also had a successful career in comedy. He entertained audiences around the world and was one of the first American comedians to perform in the Middle East. A fan favourite, he brought laughter and joy to the Amman International Comedy Festival for two consecutive years specially invited by the Royal Family of Jordan. Tributes flow from loved ones “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many people,” his sister said in an Instagram post. Loading Instagram content Heartfelt messages continued to pour in from family, friends and colleagues on the social media app. Loading Instagram content Loading Instagram content Loading Instagram content Loading Instagram content Batayeh is survived by her five sisters as well as nieces and nephews. His family has announced that his funeral will be held at a local funeral home on Friday, June 18. The service will also continue at a church the following day, Saturday, June 17.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-10/mike-batayeh-dies-aged-52-tributes-flow-on-instagram/102465764

