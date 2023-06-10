Paul Geoffrey, actor of Excalibur and Better Call Saul, dies at 68





veteran actor Paul Geoffrey is dead. According an obituary for Excalibur starGeoffrey died following a battle with cancer on June 3. He was 68 years old.

Born and raised in England, Geoffrey lived in Santa Fe after moving there with his family in the early 90s. “, according to the obituary. “A comedian at heart, Paul continued to act for the rest of his life,” he continues. “He loved French wine and food, had an amazing understanding of history, was a lifelong Arsenal fan and excelled at being the nicest guy in the world.” VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Geoffrey is known for his role as the knight Percival in the medieval fantasy film Excalibur. Released in 1981, the film is based on the story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. Geoffrey’s Percival was a key character in the film, appearing at the very end for a scene with Arthur (Nigel Terry) and the titular weapon. The film, which also stars Patrick Stewart and Liam Neeson, won Best Artistic Contribution at Cannes and was nominated for the Oscar for Best Cinematography. Paul Geoffrey can also be recognized for his memorable role as Lord John “Jack” Clayton in the 1984 film Greystroke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes. Some of his other film roles include The Wuthering Heights, At the source (of the German force), A Flame at the Phoenix, Other, Resurrected, Anna Karenina, spellsAnd The Thomas Crown Affair. Related: Liam Neeson Reflects on Excalibur Role 40 Years Later

Paul Geoffrey appeared on Better Call Saul CMA The longtime performer has also made her mark on the small screen. He appeared in the hit AMC drama series You better call Saul, depicting a tailor taking measurements for Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) new lawyer suit. In a 2014 interview with the Santa Fe New Mexicanbefore the episode aired in 2015, Geoffrey recalled how pleasantly surprised he was when he was offered the role. “I was in LA for two weeks at the end of [2013] to see if I could somehow play a role, but I’ve been away for too long so no one really knows who I am, so it’s kind of depressing,” Geoffrey said. “Then I was back here and I got a call early one morning and I said, it’s not to play dead, is it? But no, there were lines and I drove to Albuquerque learning my lines as I drove. I got the part and it was kinda cool You better call Saulsequel/prequel to breaking Bad. It was a lot of fun and I never would have had that if I was in LA.” Geoffrey has also appeared on TV shows The Crown Jewel, The man from Moscow, Napoleon and Josephine: a love story, Inspector Morse, Poirot, Birds of a feather, good guys, Acapulco HEATAnd Get Shorty. His last acting credit was as a prison warden for Perpetual Grace, LTD in 2019. Geoffrey’s survivors include his wife, Sue Taylor, and three children, Alex, Oliver and Daisy. Our condolences are with them in this time of bereavement. Rest in peace, Paul Geoffrey.

