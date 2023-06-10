Programming of local artists at the Primary Voice Music Festival





A Saturday music festival packed with local artists aims to remind voters not to wait for the general election in November to make their wishes known. The first Primary Vocal Music Festival, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Theater on the Downtown Mall, is designed to remind voters of the importance of Virginia’s Democratic primary on June 20. The event is presented by Dave Norris for the delegate, and Norris will share hosting duties with Shelby Edwards. And the Norris campaign has been adamant that the event is not a campaign fundraiser, but rather a way to encourage people to get out and vote in the June 20 primary no matter what. who they vote for. The first set will feature Kendall Street Company as the house band for a variety of local artists including Marley Nichelle, David Wax, Suz Slezak, Sproule, Sally Rose, Abbey Ellerglick, Travis Elliott, Tucker Rogers, Chris Kelly, John Kelly, Jamie Dyer, Josh Mayo, Matt Horn and Alex Bragg. Listeners will hear covers of songs by Bob Marley, Van Morrison, Talking Heads and other stars hand-picked by Norris and Edwards in this set. People also read… Kendall Street Company will perform their own music in the second set, including new songs that will leave fans looking forward to the band’s upcoming release in September, Separation 95. We just released a single, Beccas Dad, said Louis Smith of Kendall Street Company. The band unveiled the new song on May 5 during their Fridays After Five performance at the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.











The band’s next single, a creative cover of the Grateful Dead Eyes of the World, is set to be released June 27, Smith said. Smith said the event will provide great local music and a timely encore. We want people to come out and vote. It’s important to the democratic process, Smith said. It works best when everyone participates. On the importance of the primaries, Smith said, everyone needs a reminder sometimes. It’s good to raise awareness so everyone knows how to do it and where to go. Music producer and event manager Michael Allenby, founder of Festy, said Norris contacted him to see if it would be possible to organize an event to remind voters of the importance of the primaries. Allenby said he understands why many voters miss voting in primaries. People, on the whole, have short attention spans and hectic schedules, he said. Dave thought it was important for everyone to be aware of this. We use the term festival here, although it’s basically a show, Allenby said. Everything will happen on one stage.











When Norris approached Allenby about bringing together a variety of Charlottesville performers for an event, Allenby said he encouraged her, Let’s Think Big. What is your ideal place? Who would you like to play? Let’s do something that could last. The Jefferson was Allenby’s first choice for the event; fortunately, a Saturday before the primary turned out to be available. It’s the community that comes together, Allenby said. We had to make do with what was there and we needed a turnkey location. The Primary Voice Music Festival could become an annual event. Maybe there is a future for this stuff. Maybe it could turn into something, Allenby said. This is a draft. A photo booth will be available to provide a visual reminder of June 20 to take home, Allenby said. Free entry. For more details, visit votefordave.org.

