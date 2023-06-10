Daily horoscope for June 10, 2023





A look at the free daily horoscope for Saturday June 10, 2023 Birthday today (06/10/23). Build a strong foundation for your dreams this year. Regularly bring in talent for professional growth. Physical changes redirect summer plans, towards the passion and fun of fall. Create privately during the winter. Love returns next spring, revealing unforgettable fun with friends. Imagine miraculous results and chart your course. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today, transformational Pluto 7 retrogrades in Capricorn for the next seven months. Align your job with your talents and passions. Love is your magic ingredient. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a useful work of 8 Explore. With Pluto temporarily returning for seven months in Capricorn (before spending the next two decades in Aquarius), rethink your educational mission. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is an 8 Collaboration can become lucrative over the next seven months, with the return of retrograde Pluto in Capricorn. Working together to build and strengthen financial security. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is an 8 Explore the possibilities. Build and strengthen long-term collaborative relationships. The next seven-month phase, with Pluto in Capricorn, invites deeper partnerships. Weave your businesses together. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a Collaboration Profit 8. Prioritize long-term health and vitality over seven months, with Pluto in Capricorn. Work with trusted doctors, coaches and mentors for better performance. Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Today is a 9 Partnership and romance intertwine. Your relationship deepens, with Pluto returning to Capricorn for the next seven months. Express your love and creativity together. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is an 8 Practice healthy routines. Serve as a stronghold of power and strength for your family, with Pluto in Capricorn for seven months. Implement sustainable home improvements. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is 8 flowers of creative expression. Your voice is particularly powerful over seven months, with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn. Write, edit and polish. Speak from your heart. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is an 8 Invest in home and family. Your earning power increases, with Pluto returning to Capricorn for seven months. Prioritize lucrative projects and grow your savings. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is a 9 Write your story. Consider where you have been. Retrograde Pluto returns to your sign for seven months, illuminating your own past, present, and future. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is a 7 Maintain a positive cash flow. You are entering a seven-month transition phase, with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn. Consider mysteries, spiritual and philosophical questions. Savor soothing rituals. Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Today is a 9. Feed yourself. Reconsider team strategies, with retrograde Pluto returning to Capricorn for seven months. Old social structures are changing and new ones are developing. Fit in with friends. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

