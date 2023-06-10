Man terrifies Hollywood Hills residents by knocking on doors and talking incoherently

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Hollywood Hills residents are nervous after a man wandered the neighborhood knocking on doors while talking incoherently.

The recent skirmishes have left homeowners wondering what level of security they have around their homes.

It’s been a week full of weird and creepy encounters filmed in the generally quiet Beachwood Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The first incident reported to police happened around 9.12pm Wednesday on Linforth Drive. The suspect, identified as a male in his 30s or 40s, knocked on the victim’s door and spoke incoherently.

“It was extremely scary the way he was talking through the door,” owner Vanessa Beecroft said. “It was like a horror movie.”

Beecroft said he screamed for about 15 minutes before running away.

“I was wondering what he really wanted?” Did he want food, shelter, what did he want from home? said Beecroft. “Because he didn’t open the door when the door was actually unlocked.”

She says it is the same man seen on surveillance video several hours later outside a house near North Beachwood Drive.

Ring camera video showed the man getting up late at night and knocking on the door while carrying a bag full of unknown items.

“Thursday morning at 1:36 a.m. I get a notification on Ring that there’s someone outside, and I’m looking at the live camera and I see there’s a man, there’s a stranger there,” owner Mariette Natasha said. “He knocks on the door and rings the doorbell.”

She immediately contacted the police and notified her mother, who lives next door.

“The cops came and they looked around the back of my house, they looked around. But he was in the neighborhood until 4 or 5 in the morning,” the owner said.

CCTV footage captured outside an apartment in North Beachwood around 4 a.m. Thursday shows a man who a resident said called all tenants in the building and tried to gain access.

On Monday, the LAPD arrested a naked man after he smashed a window and attempted to enter a North Beachwood home shortly after 5 a.m.

According to police, he began cutting himself with an unknown object and was chased by the owner before police arrived. This man is on bail and facing assault with a deadly weapon.