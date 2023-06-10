The revival that made Hollywood even better





Mhe morning fog has erased the Hollywood sign from the hillside. I pause to catch my breath on a hike up Mount Lee, the rugged peak from which the landmark rises, and squint towards it. The haze has formed a perfect disguise, the signs respond to a starlet wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses. He’s the ultimate Los Angeles celebrity, after all.

As the May heat sets in, the fog lifts, and there it is: nine big white letters knitted into the hills, watching over the land of La-La like a beacon guarding the coast.

It’s very simple, but it means something to people, says Jeff Zarrinnam, a local hotelier and president of the Hollywood Sign Trust, who accompanied me on a walk on Mount Lee Drive. Hollywood is the entertainment capital of the world, and when people look at the sign, they think of their favorite movie, their favorite actor, their favorite TV show. It is also an excellent motivator. For me, it’s a reminder to follow my own hopes and dreams.

The Musso & Franck restaurant ALAMY This year marks the brand’s centenary, so I’m here to appreciate its historical impact, as well as discover the coolest new hangouts around. Originally reading Hollywoodland, it was erected in 1923 as an advertisement for a housing estate. Fitted with thousands of lights, it was intended to lure would-be buyers of curious land into the then-barren hills of Hollywood. It was supposed to stay in place for only 18 months. Fast forward a century and the sign is still the sentinel of America’s most famous neighborhood; a mix of exclusive residences, tourist honeypots and increasingly trendy and avant-garde neighborhoods. There is a lot of noise about the anniversary of the monuments. It has received a generous coat of paint and celebrations are planned across the city, from a public party on Hollywood Boulevard in July to a ceremonial lighting of the sign in December (hollywoodsign.org). Meanwhile, restaurants are rolling out special 1923 menus and mixing themed cocktails. But most people celebrate the sign by hiking here, Zarrinnam says. It is one of the most photographed places on Earth. There are several walking routes to follow, though the most popular start from Griffith Observatory, where you’ll get cinematic views before your boots even hit the trail (free admission; griffithobservatory.org) . I leave the next day with Erik Hines, who leads trips with Bikes and Hikes LA Tours (25pp; bikesandhikesla.com). Mount Lee offers close-ups of the famous back panel, but now I’m after this front magazine cover view. Dinner at Musso and Frank Grill MELINA MARA/THE WASHINGTON POST/GETTY IMAGES We set off into the hills on Hollywood Sign Road via Innsdale Drive, a rough brush-lined path dotted with palm trees and mustard flowers. A steady stream of hikers pass; young families, camcorder tourists, dog walkers. Even the dogs are movie stars here, Hines says as a furry terrier passes. He has a casting agent. Movies made this city of course. The first studio appeared on Sunset Boulevard in 1911 and multiplied over the following decades, marking the golden age of Hollywood. Today, the film industry still dots the neighborhood like glitter. From the top of the hills, you can admire working studios such as Universal and Warner Bros, which is also celebrating its centenary this year (the studio tour is highly recommended 56; wbstudiotour.com). And down on Hollywood Boulevard, a bustling tourist hotspot, movie deals are still being struck at Musso and Frank Grill, a steakhouse that opened in 1919 (mains from 17; mussoandfrank.com). We don’t kiss and say it, but certainly over the decades, as Hollywood and Musso and Frank grew up together, it was the place to be, says Mark Echeverria, owner of fourth generation of Hollywood’s oldest restaurant. You can still sit in Charlie Chaplin’s favorite stall (the only one in the restaurant with a window, through which Chaplin could watch his horse) and see the same wallpaper that would have been stained by the smoke of Humphrey Bogarts cigars. Dine in the dimly lit dining room, which swirls with servers in crimson waistcoats, and you’ll get that warm, crackling feel of old Hollywood. It’s as if everything had to happen in black and white. But while the Hollywood of yesteryear exists in precious fragments, the area isn’t stuck in the past, and it’s the changing, current side that I’m really here to see. The Vinyl District is a trendy sub-district just outside of Tinseltowns main tourist hub, roughly bounded by Hollywood Boulevard to the north and Sunset to the south. It was once the center of Hollywood’s music industry, a place filled with recording studios and vinyl stores, and is now the busiest place in the area. From the refined Thompson to the playful Tommie, a whos who of the hotel world has opened up here over the past two years. I stay in the former, a sleek boutique with mid-century accents that houses Bar Lis, a stylish rooftop hangout with picture-postcard views of the sign. Its Cote d’Azur theme thinks of peach-striped sofas and a vine-covered fountain right in the middle of the room. A few steps away, the Highlight Room is the place to see and be seen. The rooftop bar sits nicely above the Dream Hotel at night, the pool glows electric blue and Angelenos sip craft cocktails and rock out to DJ sets (double rooms only from 232 ; dreamhotels.com). Here, it feels like Hollywood’s Golden Age never ended, except now the action takes place on glittering rooftops rather than in smoky rooms. It’s dazzling, says chef Wes Avila, the mastermind behind Kateen, a chic restaurant inspired by Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. [The area has] a completely different vibe than the touristy Hollywood Walk of Fame. A household name in LA’s culinary scene, Avila opened her last business in 2021 and now her star spot in Hollywood. Dance music invades the jungly dining room, where I feast on birria with spicy mushrooms, yucca fries and esquites, a kind of sweet corn salad (dishes from 26; kateenla.com). The best things to do in Los Angeles

21 of the best things to do in California Just around the corner, Grandmaster Recorders is a venue that pays homage to the region’s musical heritage. Behemoths from Foo Fighters Dave Grohl to David Bowie have recorded at this former studio, whose preserved building now houses a rooftop bar, intimate cocktail lounge and modern Italian restaurant (leave the tiramisu, which is topped of a disc of chocolate). It’s a slice of music history (18 areas; grandmasterrecorders.com). This neighborhood has a unique propensity to look forward and backward in tandem. It’s both resolutely contemporary and richly nostalgic, a modern blockbuster and a timeless classic. Here comes another scintillating century. Jacqui Agate was a guest on Los Angeles Tourism (discoverlosangeles.com). Double rooms only at Thompson Hollywood from 252 (hyatt.com). Three Other Cool American Neighborhoods Harlem is a great place for jazz music GETTY PICTURES 1. Harlem, New York

A rich jazz heritage and a tantalizing soul food scene are two reasons to visit this Big Apple neighborhood, long known for its African-American culture. Don’t miss the National Jazz Museum, which offers a deep dive into the soul genre (free; jmih.org), and a night at one of the neighborhood’s cozy jazz clubs, Patricks Place (free; patricksplaceharlem.com) is a winning place. Change is also afoot: The Apollo Theatre, which has hosted stars from Ella Fitzgerald to Billie Holiday, is undergoing a major renovation and expansion (apollotheater.org), while cult plant-based burger chain Slutty Vegan has just opened in a place in the neighborhood (sector 9; sluttyveganatl.com). Funky Aloft Harlem makes a good base.

Details Double rooms only from 156 (aloft-hotels.marriott.com). Fly to New York East Nashville is home to laid-back nightclubs ALAMY 2. East Nashville, Nashville

Away from the hubbub of Lower Broadway, East Nashville offers a hipper take on Music City, think unique stores and laid-back nightspots that draw a cool crowd. There’s always live music, of course, head to 5 Spot for indie and alternative pop bands (cover charges vary; the5spot.club), or Janes Hideaway for folk and bluegrass jams (free; janeshideaway.com). Some of the city’s trendiest restaurants have also congregated here. Try Mas Tacos Por Favor for simple but safe Mexican meals (tacos from 2.40; instagram.com/mastacos), or Two Ten Jack for ramen and yakitori (mains from 14; twotenjack.com). The brand new Waymores Guest House and Casual Club is the perfect place to rest and its rooftop offers sparkling views of the city.

Details Double rooms only from 97 (waymoresnashville.com). Fly to Nashville Wynwood is known for its public art ALAMY 3. Wynwood, Miami

The fresco-covered Wynwood, a vibrant neighborhood north of Downtown Miami, is one of America’s premier destinations for public art, and that fact is celebrated at the Museum of Graffiti, which just s expanded last year (from 13; museumofgraffiti.com). Wynwood Walls, a mix of outdoor art installations ranging from stunning sculptures to gallery-worthy murals, remains the star of the neighborhood, while a glut of imaginative openings (from a French bistro to a Indian restaurant) keep the neighborhood food scene fresh. The biggest news is the launch of Arlo Wynwood, the area’s first hotel, complete with a rooftop pool deck and upscale MaryGolds brasserie.

Details Double rooms only from 138 (arlohotels.com). Fly to Miami

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/the-revival-thats-made-hollywood-great-again-qttr3w0k0

