Entertainment
Johnny Depp Receives a ‘Happy Birthday’ Serenade from Fans at His Hollywood Vampires Concert
Johnny Depp turns 60 with a crowd of cheering fans.
The actor and musician, newly returned in the public eye, was on stage with his band Hollywood Vampires when the clock struck midnight on his 60th birthday. To mark the occasion, bandmate Alice Cooper encouraged the Romanian crowd of 40,000 to serenade Depp with “Happy Birthday.”
“Wow. This is the greatest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard,” Depp told fans in a video of the moment shared on the band’s Instagram. “Magnificent, thanks.”
It was far from the only emotional moment at Thursday night’s concert, which kicked off the Hollywood Vampires’ European tour at the Romexpo arena in Bucharest. Depp also paid tribute to his friend, legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who died earlier this year after contracting bacterial meningitis. The musician, twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was 78 years old. fan video shared on Twitter, Depp kicked off a performance of david bowie‘s “Heroes” with mention of Beck. “I should dedicate this song to one of all our heroes,” Depp said. “Mr. Jeff Beck.”
Last year, the duo released an album and played together during Beck’s UK tour.
The gig was Depp’s first gig since announcing his broken ankle on May 29, which led the band to reschedule three of their gigs in New Hampshire, Boston and New York before heading overseas. . The Hollywood Vampires tour now runs through the end of July as they continue through Europe and return to America for the make-up shows.
Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Johnny Depp at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
The reunion with the Hollywood Vampires is part of Depp’s comeback after the divisive libel lawsuit from his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Last month, the actor made his first public appearance since the trial at 2023 Cannes film festivalwhere his historical drama Jeanne du Barry made its debut. A jury sided with Depp in the libel suitdetermining that Heard defamed him with her 2018 Washington Post editorial. Heard won a counterclaim stating that Depp defamed her through her attorney by calling her abuse accusations a “hoax” in the press, insinuating that her friends framed Depp.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Weekly entertainment free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, movie reviews, and more.
Related content:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/johnny-depp-gets-happy-birthday-165557807.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johnny Depp Receives a ‘Happy Birthday’ Serenade from Fans at His Hollywood Vampires Concert
- LSU Track & Fields Men placed 4th at NCAA Outdoor Championships – LSU
- Voguing’s godfather Willy Ninja honored in Google Doodle
- In Cairo, Prime Minister Modi and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi could elevate their ties to a strategic partnership
- The revival that made Hollywood even better
- Pride in Sport – Birmingham LGBT
- Honduran president visits China after breaking ties with Taiwan
- Trump lawyers drop classified documents case
- Erdogan’s new central bank chief gives hope for Turkey’s economic recovery
- Hollywood Hills residents get nervous as a stranger wanders the neighborhood
- Google launches news showcase service in US
- Five reasons why we should be troubled by Boris Johnson’s resignation honors