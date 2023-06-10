Writers’ and actors’ strike could impact San Diego Comic-Con





More than 97% of the members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, voted in favor of a strike.

The SAN DIEGO Hollywood writers have now been on strike for six weeks and soon they could be joined by actors on the picket line. Earlier this week the union representing TV and film actors voted to allow a strike if a new contract is not agreed by the end of the month. More than 11,000 Writers Guild of America members have been on strike for weeks, seeking new negotiations for a new contract. Now, the actors may soon be coming out too. More than 97% of the members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, voted in favor of a strike. “This is going to affect all types of media,” said Now or Never Comics’ Frankie Carreno. Carreno says he supports the strike, saying: “I hope an agreement can be reached soon just for peace for everyone involved, but I really hope the writers are fairly compensated so that there is more job security.” The writers’ strike means TV creators are unlikely to take part in panels at San Diego Comic-Con, and no actor promoting movies or series could have a big impact on the event. “It’s definitely a big event for San Diego, I’ve been going since 1994,” said creator, Norrin Powell. “Do I feel like things to come might suffer a bit? Maybe, some of the upcoming movies, anime movies, live action movies, series TV shows, lots of streaming,” he added. Last year, Comic-Con returned in-person after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and now some fear it might look different without the cast. “As an industry, Hollywood doesn’t care about who produces the product, who creates the product – everyone is going to suffer, they’re going to suffer, the writers are going to suffer, we consumers are going to suffer,” continued Powell. Powell and Carreno think the show will go on. “It won’t affect attendance – everyone has already bought their tickets, at this stage everyone has their hotels, flights and everything related to tourism. If it affects these types of signs, people will be disappointed,” Carreno said. Industry insiders believe that upcoming releases over the next few months are unlikely to be affected, but movies or shows due next year could be delayed. “Hopefully they can figure it out,” Powell said. Comic-Con runs from July 19-23. WATCH RELATED: Will the writers’ strike impact San Diego Comic-Con? (April 2023).

