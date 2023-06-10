Breaking Bad actor and comedian Michael Batayeh dies at 52





Michael Batayeh, an actor best known for his brief role on the Emmy-winning series Breaking Bad and a popular comedian in the Arab-American community, died at his home in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He was 52 years old. His sister Ida Vergollo said he died on June 1 in his sleep after a heart attack. A coroner later discovered heart problems, she said. Mr. Batayeh appeared in Breaking Bad as Dennis Markowski, the regular manager of a laundromat that was a front for a meth lab. The character was killed off after expressing interest in talking to the Drug Enforcement Administration in exchange for immunity. As a comedian, Mr. Batayeh has performed in major clubs in New York and Los Angeles, as well as across the country and abroad.

He has also appeared on several popular television series, including Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Bernie Mac Show, and Boy Meets World. Mr Batayeh’s role as a taxi driver in Everyone Loves Raymond in 1998 signaled to his family that he had arrived as an artist, according to Ms Vergollo, because that was when that my father saw his last name for the first time on television. She said: My dad was so proud of him and let him know that. Michael Anthony Batayeh was born on December 27, 1970 in Detroit, the seventh child of Abraham, a Ford factory worker, and Victoria (Dabaneh). The couple immigrated to the United States from Jordan in 1955. Michael Batayeh attended Wayne State University for three years before dropping out and moving to Los Angeles to pursue careers in the arts and start his own comedy troupe with a friend. He was actually made to be a performer since he was very, very young, said Ms Vergollo, who recalled that her brother started playing the tabla, a pair of hand drums, at age 5 and continued all throughout his adult life.

My dad used to drag him on stage to all the weddings, she says. Mr. Batayeh is survived by his sisters Ida Vergollo, Diane Batayeh-Ricketts, MaryAnn Joseph, Madeline Sherman and Theresa Aquino. Her older sister, Jeannie Batayeh, died of cancer in 2016. Mr. Batayeh has often used his family as fodder for comedy. He made fun of us a lot, said Ms. Vergollo. And an affinity for accents made it popular in the Arab-American community, said Ms. Vergollo, who called it so perfect. At the invitation of the Jordanian royal family, his sisters said, he performed at a comedy festival in Amman, Jordan’s capital. He was also featured in a comedy special for Showtime Arabia. The family is asking for memorial contributions to an organization that provides recreation and mentorship programs to Southwest Detroit youth. He was telling us how important it was and how good it felt when he went home and talked to kids or mentored people who wanted to start, Ms. Vergollo said. He cared about his community and wanted to give back, she said, and that’s the kind of person he was.

