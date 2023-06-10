New movie in the works at Lionsgate – The Hollywood Reporter





Lionsgate gearing up for another search for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Elfthe longest-running franchise in Lionsgate’s history, will get a fresh start as the studio reimagines the horror title for a new generation of moviegoers. Felipe Vargas, director of the award-winning short film Deciduous teethwill helm the new feature film project which has a script by Mike Van Waes, who worked on the live action Lilo & Stitch film currently in production. Roy Lee, one of the mainstays of Hollywood horror whose credits include Barbaric and the He films, will produce through its Vertigo Entertainment banner. The company’s Miri Yoon will also produce. Elf was praised by low-budget home entertainment producer Trimark Pictures who made the first film in 1993 starring Warwick Davis as a shoe-shining leprechaun, protector of gold and giver of revenge. The film became notable for featuring Jennifer Aniston in her film debut, but it also became a surprise theatrical earner, launching a franchise that spanned three decades. Davis played the cunning pixie in six movies but skipped the last two, in 2014 Sprite: Origins and 2018 The return of the leprechaun. Davis is not expected to reprise the role for the new iteration. The films became part of Lionsgate in 2000 when the company acquired Trimark, making the cult low-budget series in print something that predates local franchises such as Saw, The hunger GamesAnd John Wick. The films have shown enduring popularity and Syfy Network runs a Elf St. Patrick’s Day marathon every day. “Thirty years after its debut, this franchise is still casting a spell, and we’re thrilled to bring it back with a new vision,” Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “Roy and Miri are two of our most reliable producers, especially with this genre, and we’re excited about Felipe’s vision for the film as a director. In his hands, this movie should be very scary and very fun. Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey will oversee Lionsgate. Vargas Shorts Deciduous teeth tells the story of a boy in an orphanage who sparks a tooth-splitting frenzy among his fellow orphans when he finds a creature that trades coins for teeth. Teeth was a hit on the festival circuit, winning a DGA Student Film Award and an Imagen Award and winning an award at the Fantasia Film Festival. Vargas is currently set to direct his first feature film Rosario in Colombia. He is replaced by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment and Gang Tire. Van Waes, who is also an author and wrote the novel peevesreplaced by CAA, Grandview and Goodman, Genow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/leprechaun-new-movie-in-the-works-1235510562/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos