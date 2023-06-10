‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dies of heart attack aged 52





Mike Batayeh, actor and stand-up comedian best known for his role in the television series “Breaking Bad”, died on June 1 of a heart attack at his home in Ypsilanti. The Southwest Detroit native was 52 years old. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear brother, Michael (Mike) Batayeh, who died suddenly of a massive heart attack at his home,” his family said in a statement provided to the Free Press. by his sister, Ida Vergollo. Batayeh acted in a number of popular television shows, including “Everybody Loves Raymond”, “The Shield”, “Sleeper Cell”, “Touch” and “Breaking Bad”, where he played the character of Denis Markowski, the manager of a laundromat with a hidden meth lab. He also has co-starred in films, including “American Dreams,” “Gas,” “American East,” and “Don’t Mess With The Zohan,” the comedy starring Adam Sandler as an Israeli agent and hairstylist. And he played a lead role in “Detroit Unleaded“, a 2012 comedy set in a Detroit gas station. Batayeh, part of the Jordanian American Community in Michigan, also did stay–comedy and often joked about his Middle Eastern heritage, touring with other Arab-American comedians. He posted a few weeks ago on his Instagram account one of his stand-up routines. “He just performed with me two weeks ago in Canada,” said Amer Zahr, a Dearborn lawyer and Palestinian-born comedian who was friends with Batayeh and toured with him. “He was dynamic and energetic. … He was someone who was known and respected in our community.” Batayeh grew up in southwest Detroit, the youngest of seven children – including six older sisters – born to the late Abraham and Victoria Batayeh. He moved to Los Angeles in his early 20s to become an actor, his family said in a statement. In addition to being an actor and comedian, he was a screenwriter, actor, and hand drummer. “He was very well known in the Arab-American community,” his family said. “Mike was part of the first wave of Western comics to perform for local audiences in the Middle East in places like Dubai, where he filmed a comedy special for Showtime Arabia.” He also performed in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan, where he was invited two years in a row by the royal family for a comedy festival. He visited Palestine twice with Zahr and others, Zahr said. “Mike never lost touch with his Detroit roots, and he gave back to the community in countless ways,” his family said. “He was a kind, sensitive, intelligent and gifted soul. It’s such a devastating loss of a huge life and Mike will be missed.” Zahr remembers being an intense performer. “He was a little guy…but still very energetic, bubbly and passionate,” Zahr recalled. “He was very fond of his art form. And he loved his community very much. So he did a lot of shows for the Arab-American community and Arab communities around the world. He was… very fiery. scene too.” Known to his family as “Foncle”, Batayeh is survived by five sisters, several nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews. One of his sisters died earlier. Visits will take place on Friday June 16 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth. He is resting in state on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. until the noon funeral service at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 46250 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth. The funeral home said memorial contributions may be made to the Clark Park Coalition Fund, which helps support recreational opportunities for young people in Southwest Detroit, 1130 Clark Street, Detroit, MI 48209, 313-841-8534 or online at[email protected]. Contact Niraj Warikoo: [email protected] or Twitter @nwarikoo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2023/06/10/breaking-bad-mike-batayeh-of-michigan-dies-of-heart-attack-at-age-52/70306484007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos