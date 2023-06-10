Tapping into Turtle Mountains tourism | News, Sports, Jobs

BELCOURT – The opening of a tribal water park in August will be one more trump card for tourism developers looking to make the Turtle Mountains a destination.

The longtime Turtle Mountain Tourism Association is relaunching its post-COVID efforts to attract traffic to both sides of the Canada-U.S. border by capitalizing on the region’s scenic, cultural and historical attributes.

“There are so many things that can be done, but it just needs to be coordinated. I hope this organization can do it,” said Mae Streich de Bottineau, who heads the association. “I think we’ve done a lot so far, but we still have a long way to go, and the main thing we need to do is combine tribal culture.”

Jamie Azure, president of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, said it was essential that all groups work together with respect.

“It’s a respectful partnership, moving towards our common goal, and that common goal is healthy communities. We come to be healthy communities by being stable communities,” he said. “We want to be economically stable by bringing in that outside dollar, which we can then reinvest in our communities.”

Tribal plans

The Turtle Mountain Tribal Council has adopted a 10-year economic development plan for the Sky Dancer Casino & Resort property that guides its tourism efforts. Although the pandemic has been a setback, the plan remains in motion. The first phase of the plan – water parks and trampolines – will open in the fall.

The indoor water park under construction features a lazy river, retractable ceiling above the slides, and private cabanas for parties. Wall panels around the water park will detail the history of the tribe.

Upcoming projects are a bowling alley and a theater, Azure said. Other future projects include an RV park, civic center and new rodeo grounds.

“The way we planned it is that every year something new will start and something new will open, until it’s finished,” said Azure.

Les Thomas, the tribe’s tourism consultant, said a broader tourism vision includes an amphitheater at the Heritage Center and investing more than $2 million in a new gazebo for a powwow that has outgrown its space. . The dream includes a winter park with snowboarding and tubing.

“It’s more of that year-round destination point, but still hands-on, family-friendly and personal experiences,” said Thomas, who is also vice president of the North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance. “All the tribes are now developing their amenities to become more family friendly, so when the tourism comes in, it doesn’t just come down I-94 to Bismarck, and they visit the Heritage Center and they think they’ve seen Indian Country. “We want them to come and have hands-on experiences on reserves themselves. The tourism businesses we’ve spoken to and made presentations to, their customers around the world want hands-on outdoor experiences.”

Tourism

and cultural

To promote the outdoors, the Turtle Mountain Tribe started a project about six years ago to develop a park around a series of lakes. Working with the state to stock the lakes with fish and build docks and toilets, tribal members have engaged in the cleanup, creating a sense of pride and ownership, Azure said.

“It starts with kids going out and putting their money into rejuvenating our lakes and parks, and then taking ownership of those lakes and parks. This is how we reinvest in our communities,” he said.

Developing its buffalo herd is another way the tribe promotes both tourism and culture. The 82-head herd grew, with calf births taking the number to around 120 animals by the end of May. A main attraction is the herd’s white buffalo bull and three white buffalo calves born last year – an unprecedented circumstance given the rarity of such births.

Herd manager Murton Gillis has worked to develop and strengthen the lineage while using bison to connect young people to their culture. He taught traditional bison processing methods and encourages exposure to the animals.

“When I was growing up, I never had this opportunity” he said. “I told my boss when I got this job, I’m bringing this back into the school system because I think it’s something that’s lost.”

Things to do

Another attraction of the Turtle Mountains is the horse racing offered at Chippewa Downs, one of only two horse racing venues in the state. The popular Indian Relay Races event adds to the attraction.

A new sound system is the latest investment in the facility. Funds are being sought for the replacement of the grandstand.

During this time, the tribe has invested in upgrading its casino to continue to attract players in a market that has become much more competitive, especially with the legalization of electronic games in North Dakota. The casino has a gym with large screens and continues to develop its events.

Besides concerts and powwows, events held at Sky Dancer include the Turtle Mountain Two-Spirit Pride Show, June 17; PBR (Professional Bull Riders), June 23; and Sky Dancer Stampede, July 7-9. The nine-day Turtle Mountain Days begin July 8.

Sky Dancer general manager Randy Brunelle said the casino also hosts darts and pool tournaments and is adding a cornhole tournament this year.

garden of peace

Funds from the North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund, the Otto Bremer Foundation, the Bush Foundation and the Northwest Area Foundation, as well as support from the North Dakota Game & Fish, Parks and Recreation and the North Dakota Heritage Center have helped some of the tribal projects. Yet much of the funding for the project comes from the tribe itself.

The tribe has also invested in the Peace Garden, committing $100,000 over 10 years to fund a section of a cultural, educational and wildlife-themed playground that opened last year and continues to expand.

Peace Garden executive director Tim Chapman sees additional opportunities for education and field trips once construction is complete on a new conservatory, which will house a Minot donor’s large cactus collection. A grand opening will take place on December 9.

Regional tourism efforts received a boost in May when the Peace Garden hosted the Turtle Mountain Tourism Summit, Chapman said. Travel Manitoba and North Dakota Tourism sent representatives who explained what their agencies can do, especially for rural areas, he said.

“They had examples of programs on both sides of the border that have received state and provincial support and are really taking off. The numbers really show that this kind of cross-promotional cooperation goes a long way,” Chapman said. “There are a lot of things that rural communities can do to help each other when it comes to tourism.

Growing tourism

More funding will be needed, however, Streich said. She sees the need to better promote existing events and attractions, such as the Scenic Byway, the pioneer-themed Hawk Museum near Wolford, the Ryan Keplin Summer Fest in Rolette and the “Stonehenge” prairie timepiece near Bottineau called Mystical Horizons.

The tourism association also prioritizes the recruitment of bus tours to attract domestic and international tourists.

“We can work with the Canadian government, the tribal government and our US government in this area to promote a bus trip full of adventure and history. But it takes time, and it takes money, and you have to attract a bus company,” said Strich.

When these bus tours arrive, the region must be ready, she added.

With knowledgeable tour guides and local businesses prepared and willing to direct curious tourists, she said, the Turtle Mountains can become the place to visit in North Dakota.

For more information on things to see and do in the Turtle Mountains, visit:

– Sky Dancer Casino & Resort at skydancercasino.com

– Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa at tmchippewa.com

– North Dakota Indigenous Tourism Alliance at ndnta.com

– International Peace Garden at peacegarden.com

– Bottineau-Lac Metigoshe at bottineau.com

– Bottineau County Fair on bottineaucountyfair.com

– Ryan Keplin Summer Fest at ryankeplin.com







Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox