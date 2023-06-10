Entertainment
Flamin’ Hot: Exclusive interview with actor Dennis Haysbert
Synopsis : FLAMIN HOT is the inspiring true story of Richard Montaez (Jesse Garcia) who, as Frito Lay’s janitor, disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to transform Flamin Hot Cheetos from a snack into a an iconic phenomenon of global pop culture.
- Rating: PG-13 (Strong Language | Brief Medication Material)
- Gender: Comedy, Drama, Biography
- Original language: English
- Director:Eva Longoria
- Producer:Devon Franklin
- Writer:Linda Yvette, Lewis Colick
- Release date (theaters): Limit
- Release date (broadcast):
- Duration:
- Distributer: Projector images
Exclusive interview with actor Dennis Haysbert
Q: Did you eat hot Cheetos when you were a kid? Do you have a fond memory of eating hot Cheetos?
DH: I don’t really remember. I loved all snacks at that time. So I would have eaten it. I enjoyed it because it was on set the whole time. So yeah, but we couldn’t eat it while we were on set because you put the orange thing on your tongue [and the color stayed there].
Q: Makeup artists must have hated it.
DH: I had to keep brushing my tongue. All right Dennis, more Cheetos. But, it’s fine even though I have a preference for regular Cheetos.
Q: You grew up, the eighth of nine children, and have many sisters and brothers, just like Richard Montanez – the inventor of these Cheetos. How much did you relate to his childhood growing up?
DH: It was almost identical. I grew up next to the youngest so I have a lot of older siblings leading the way for me, fortunately or unfortunately. I was the only actor out of the house but I learned all of this by watching the daily antics of my older siblings. They have always been very supportive, as have Richard and his family. Sure, you always have one or two naysayers, but it’s part of the family.
Q: Have you had a chance to talk to Clarence C. Baker? How was the character developed?
DH: Yes, he really existed. He did everything they say he did in the movie. I met Richard Montanez and he gave me lots of information about Clarence and spoke lovingly about him. It did a lot for my heart. I really liked this guy because of all the problems he had. These things came out. Jesse’s character, Richard Montanez, was trying to ingratiate himself with him. He was very resilient at first until he realized he was a good guy who deserved his help.
Q: What was the fascination with the bond between you that fascinated you? Somehow they needed each other and also helped each other. They encourage each other, their vision and their dreams. It’s a very strong bond there.
DH: What fascinated me was that no one believed that these two men from different cultures could meet like that. I always say, No, it’s, it’s a misnomer. I think everyone, if you understand, or if you put yourself in place to understand each other, anything is possible. You can become friends like us and you discover that our cultures – even Japanese culture – in black culture and Latin American culture, all are similar because they are all based on love, family and heart .
Q: You started your career in TV series in the 70s. It’s really hard to maintain your vision and dream like Richard did in this movie. How do you maintain your vision and your dreams, no matter how many times you are beaten as an actor? You had success in a TV series like 24 playing President David Palmer. You had a constant job, but you had to keep working. How do you maintain your vision and your dreams while struggling?
DH: Life is a struggle. It was no stranger to me. I like what I do. With every job I grow and that’s the key that you have to keep growing, changing and evolving. If you don’t, you become stagnant and therefore quit. There are so many roles to play and so many things I want to do. I can’t afford to stop.
Q: Director Eva Longoria really believed in this story and was very passionate about this project and this film. What was it like collaborating with her on set? She not only had a great directing vision, but at the same time she performed as an actress for a long time. She also had to understand the acting perspective. Talk about collaboration, work with it,
DH: Working with Eva was absolutely wonderful because she’s such a good actress. She brought her acting abilities to her directing ability and that allowed us to discover and perpetuate what we wanted to do as actors. She gave us this freedom to find out who we were as characters. She realized with a very gentle hand, there was a lot of encouragement in there but it comes down to love, love for what you do and for what you think the actors can do to support the system that is put in place. She was the mother of all, were all her children and she wanted the best of it all.
Q: There was a scene in the movie where the Flamin Hot snack didn’t sell well, initially, and Clarence, your character, came up to Richard’s character – played by Jesse Garcia – actually encouraging him to go. try again and don’t give up. Talk about creating that dynamic scene with Jesse, because it’s such an important moment in his character’s life.
DH: We all hit a wall sometimes, that wall of doubt and insecurity and sometimes you need someone to give you a push and say, “Hey listen man, you got it. All you have to do is get hit – it’s like a boxing match. You are knocked down, you get up, you take your eight count and continue. That’s basically what I was encouraging him to do and do because if he hadn’t continued Clarence would have failed. Things like that made me emotional. For some men, you need to step up. Basically, it says to intensify.
Q: That’s so true.
DH: If you don’t intervene, you can’t intervene. So, I give it that nudge and luckily it worked.
Check out more items from Nobuhiro.
Here is the movie trailer.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
