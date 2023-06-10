Entertainment
This historic Hollywood landmark inspired Disneyland’s new ride
There’s a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard that, if you’ve been in LA for a while, you probably avoid when you can. But the most touristy part of town is popular with visitors for a reason: it’s where the greatest concentration of Hollywood movie magic lives, some of which is provided by Disney. In fact, this location inspired Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway, Disneyland’s new ride.
Even if you haven’t been to Los Angeles, you’ve probably seen the spot on TV. This slice of Hollywood, around the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and NorthHighland Avenue, is kind of like LA’s version of Times Square. Between all the souvenir shops and people in weird character costumes hoping to make money posing for photos with tourists, the area is home to the Graumans Chinese Theatre, where stars like Judy Garland have their handprints and footsteps in the cement; the Dolby Theater, where the Oscars take place; and the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where Marilyn Monroe lived.
