This historic Hollywood landmark inspired Disneyland’s new ride





There’s a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard that, if you’ve been in LA for a while, you probably avoid when you can. But the most touristy part of town is popular with visitors for a reason: it’s where the greatest concentration of Hollywood movie magic lives, some of which is provided by Disney. In fact, this location inspired Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway, Disneyland’s new ride.

Even if you haven’t been to Los Angeles, you’ve probably seen the spot on TV. This slice of Hollywood, around the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and NorthHighland Avenue, is kind of like LA’s version of Times Square. Between all the souvenir shops and people in weird character costumes hoping to make money posing for photos with tourists, the area is home to the Graumans Chinese Theatre, where stars like Judy Garland have their handprints and footsteps in the cement; the Dolby Theater, where the Oscars take place; and the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where Marilyn Monroe lived.

Julie Tremaine It is also the home ofEl Capitan Theater, one of California’s oldest and grandest theaters, now hosting red carpet premieres of Disney productions such as Hawkeye and Andor. (The May 2023 premiere of The Little Mermaid live-action remake took place across the street at Dolby.) Once the previews are over, it becomes a regular movie theatre, though regular makes the experience extremely simple. As you’d expect from Disney, El Capitan Theater is more than just a theater, and a movie is more than just a movie there. El Capitan productions are enhanced with special effects, and there are many surprises throughout the theater, like photo ops and displays of costumes and props used on screen. I recently went to a screening of The Little Mermaid at El Capitan, and the experience was so much more than I expected. It made me appreciate the movie a lot more than I expected, considering the 1989 original is one of the standout movies of my childhood. Julie Tremaine El Capitan features the new 3D live-action remake, which allowed for a rich and immersive viewing experience that I never would have had had I waited for the film to release on Disney+. But as soon as I walked into the main theater, I knew I was going to do a lot more than I had expected. The hovering screen was draped in stage curtains, with the title of the film projected over it. Underwater lighting extended far beyond the proscenium, the walls of the space bathed in shades of blue and purple. I got to the screening early and stopped at the concession stand for a Mickey pretzel, just like the ones you can get in the parks, and some popcorn that also tasted like Disneyland. I sat in the front row of the balcony, eating my snacks and listening to the orchestral music from the movie I was about to see. Inside the two boxes where VIPs used to sit, Disney had built two underwater displays of treasures that could have been found in Ariel’s cave. Just when I thought I couldn’t appreciate the painting any more than I already did, bubbles began to come out of the displays, flying through the air and filling the space with an atmosphere that seemed to come straight out of Under the Sea. Then production began, beginning with the dramatic drapery uplift. Beneath that first curtain was another, then another, finally revealing a Hollywood-inspired display complete with lights and music. Julie Tremaine Originally opened in 1926 as a theater, El Capitan has hosted more than 120 dramatic productions in its 1,550-seat space,according to the LA Conservancy. In 1941 it hosted the premiere of Citizen Kane, and in 1942 it became a movie theater called Paramount. This theater closed in 1988 and Disney bought it in 1989. After a two-year renovation, El Capitan opened with its original name, hosting the premiere of The Rocketeer. Watching the show from the curtain really felt like I was as close to the golden age of cinema and all the excitement that classic Hollywood films held in that era that I was never going to to have. Then came the overture: animations of sea life danced across the screen as music played until the final curtain rose and the movie began. I’ll leave the reviews to the experts, but my one-sentence review is that The Little Mermaid is much stronger than any other live-action Disney remake I’ve seen, and Halle Bailey is going to be very famous for a very long time. After the movie ended, I went downstairs, where there was a display of costumes and props, like the spyglass Ariel finds at the start of the movie and, of course, her dinglehopper. Also on display were the costumes of Ariel and Prince Eric, the dresses of Vanessa and Queen Selinas, and the trident and breastplate of King Tritons. Having a costume display is common at El Capitan for live action movies. For the upcoming Pixar Elemental animated film, the theater is set to host enhanced performances that portray the four elements earth, air, water, and fire on stage. Julie Tremaine If you can’t make it to Hollywood, you can see a performance of the theater at Disneyland. The Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway in the newly reopened Mickeys Toontown is the park’s newest ride, and it draws a lot of inspiration from El Capitan. The show building for the ride is the El Capitoon Theater, where there is an exhibit called Mickey Mouse Through the Ears, organized by the Toontown Hysterical Society, which treats Mickey as a real-life character. Some of his costumes, like those from The Sorcerers Apprentice, are on display, and sets like the Captains Wheel from Steamboat Willie are interactive (and sometimes contain magic tricks). El Capitoon Theater is a true celebration of the golden age of cinema, Sarah Kibler, an Imagineer who worked on the interior design of the ride and queue for Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway, told SFGATE in January 2023. You can see that art deco style which really celebrates this period when films were at the forefront. Next up for theater is Elemental. Next up is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, for which the theater promises special fan events. I’ll tell you one thing: it’s a movie I definitely see in El Capitan.





