Social Distortion’s Mike Ness reveals he has tonsil cancer; summer tour postponed

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) — Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness has revealed he has tonsil cancer, prompting an outpouring of support from fans of the iconic Orange County punk band.

“We think life is going to go according to our plan,” Ness written in an Instagram after Wednesday, “but he has a way of saying ‘I don’t think so!'”

The Stage 1 diagnosis was made while the band was in the midst of pre-production for a new album, Ness said.

“I felt good enough to continue recording in the studio until the day before the operation,” added the singer-guitarist. “The band and I were so inspired and excited to create these tracks, which by the way sound… AWESOME!”

According to Ness, recovering from surgery is a daily process “and in three weeks we start radiation therapy and that should be the last therapy I need.”

Mike Ness of Social Distortion performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, November 12, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

He and his doctors “hope for a full recovery allowing me to live a long and productive life.”

Ness said he was heartbroken to postpone the band’s summer tour and album release.

“I can’t thank our loyal fans enough who have waited so patiently for this,” he said. “Although it will take a little longer, I promise it will deliver and exceed your expectations.”