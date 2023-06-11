Bollywood Divas Who Aced Sheer Dress Looks

The fashion world is constantly changing and so are our Bollywood divas. The actresses have always been at the forefront of fashion trends and have inspired millions with their impeccable style statements. One such trend that has taken B-town by storm is sheer dresses. Sheer fabrics, often delicately crafted with lace, tulle or chiffon, add a romantic and glamorous touch to any outfit. From red carpet events to movie promotions, our favorite actresses have gone for this sheer dress look, effortlessly blending sensuality and sophistication.

Here were some examples where Bollywood actresses from Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon gave us fashion goals in see-through dresses.

Alia Bhat

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a see-through gown designed by Roberto Cavalli Couture. The sheer black dress has a low-cut neckline, a mini train and a unique triangle-shaped hemline, which looks stunning with a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with strappy, sequined stilettos.

Kriti Sanon turned heads in a jaw-dropping sheer corset dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps, with a fitted waist and high slit that added an extra touch of glamour. She completed the outfit with earrings, rings and stylish strappy heels. Her makeup was pink, with a natural lip color.

Ananya Pandei

Ananya Pandey looked fabulous in a floor-length sheer gown with a halter neckline. The dress had a very ornate pattern, which enhanced its overall appearance. She accessorized the outfit with silver bracelets and studs, keeping it simple yet elegant.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut dazzled in an exquisite 3D corsetry dress. The strapless gown shows off a breathtaking crystal encrusted bodice that added a touch of opulence. The bottom of the dress featured flowing sheer fabric, as well as a daring thigh-length slit. Kangana opted for embellished studs and a ring to complete the dress.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in a sheer black dress that features a low-cut neckline and a corset-inspired look. The dress elegantly combines tan lining with intricate black embroidery on the front. To complete the ensemble, she opted for a subtle but glamorous make-up. She chose smoky eyes, bare lips and a sleek hairstyle, allowing the dress to take center stage.

Sarah Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely stunning in a high slit black dress, which featured a semi-sheer design. She paired it with sleek black high heels. And for makeup, Sara opted for a natural look. She chose pink lips, minimal blush and a soft touch of eyeshadow, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. She completed her ensemble by styling her hair in soft waves.

