Entertainment
Bollywood Divas Who Aced Sheer Dress Looks
From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, they all gave us fashion goals in see-through dresses (Images: Instagram)
From red carpet events to movie promotions, our favorite actresses opted for this see-through dress look, effortlessly blending sensuality and sophistication.
The fashion world is constantly changing and so are our Bollywood divas. The actresses have always been at the forefront of fashion trends and have inspired millions with their impeccable style statements. One such trend that has taken B-town by storm is sheer dresses. Sheer fabrics, often delicately crafted with lace, tulle or chiffon, add a romantic and glamorous touch to any outfit. From red carpet events to movie promotions, our favorite actresses have gone for this sheer dress look, effortlessly blending sensuality and sophistication.
Here were some examples where Bollywood actresses from Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon gave us fashion goals in see-through dresses.
Alia Bhat
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a see-through gown designed by Roberto Cavalli Couture. The sheer black dress has a low-cut neckline, a mini train and a unique triangle-shaped hemline, which looks stunning with a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with strappy, sequined stilettos.
critical i say
Kriti Sanon turned heads in a jaw-dropping sheer corset dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps, with a fitted waist and high slit that added an extra touch of glamour. She completed the outfit with earrings, rings and stylish strappy heels. Her makeup was pink, with a natural lip color.
Ananya Pandei
Ananya Pandey looked fabulous in a floor-length sheer gown with a halter neckline. The dress had a very ornate pattern, which enhanced its overall appearance. She accessorized the outfit with silver bracelets and studs, keeping it simple yet elegant.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut dazzled in an exquisite 3D corsetry dress. The strapless gown shows off a breathtaking crystal encrusted bodice that added a touch of opulence. The bottom of the dress featured flowing sheer fabric, as well as a daring thigh-length slit. Kangana opted for embellished studs and a ring to complete the dress.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in a sheer black dress that features a low-cut neckline and a corset-inspired look. The dress elegantly combines tan lining with intricate black embroidery on the front. To complete the ensemble, she opted for a subtle but glamorous make-up. She chose smoky eyes, bare lips and a sleek hairstyle, allowing the dress to take center stage.
Sarah Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely stunning in a high slit black dress, which featured a semi-sheer design. She paired it with sleek black high heels. And for makeup, Sara opted for a natural look. She chose pink lips, minimal blush and a soft touch of eyeshadow, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. She completed her ensemble by styling her hair in soft waves.
So which of these looks do you prefer?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/lifestyle/alia-bhatt-to-kriti-sanon-and-sara-ali-khan-bollywood-divas-who-aced-sheer-gown-looks-8040703.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 most beautiful places to visit in England
- US citizen detained in Russia after appearing in Moscow court
- Bollywood Divas Who Aced Sheer Dress Looks
- Former Ohio State football players step away from Pit BBQ Grille
- Men’s MercedesCup preview: How to watch, odds
- Apple’s iPhone 15 Lineup: Innovation Beyond Expectations – Tech
- Boris Johnson: Former UK PM resigns as MP over Partygate report – BBC News
- Erdogan appoints former US banking executive to head central bank
- Indonesia approves $1 billion budget increase for new capital | World
- US House Republicans unveil sweeping package of tax cuts
- Social Distortion’s Mike Ness reveals he has tonsil cancer; summer tour postponed
- How to find your ideal IT job with the Google search operator