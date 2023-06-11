Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing the peace at Denver airport, authorities say









CNN

—

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans has been cited for disturbing the peace at Denver International Airport, Denver authorities say. Police responded to a reported disturbance Friday afternoon at a United Airlines gate, according to the Denver Police Department. The incident involved a United Airlines staff member and Wayans, a police department spokesperson said in a statement. A customer who was told he should check his bag instead passed a United employee at the jet deck and attempted to board the plane, United said in a statement emailed to CNN. The statement added that the customer (would not fly) on United to their destination. The Denver Police Department cited and released Wayans after the incident. In a series of social media posts, Wayans, who later booked a flight through American Airlines, according to one of his Instagram posts blasted United for their treatment during the incident. If this is how (United) treats its first-class customers. I prefer to fly any competing trainersaid Wayans, 50, who said he was scheduled to perform comedy shows in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday. The incident appeared to start with a comment to Wayans from an unidentified United staff member who told him he had too many bags, according to Wayans’ Instagram post. So I respected and consolidated them, (and) he was like, oh, now you gotta check that bag, Wayans wrote. Wayans tweeted an apology to his fans for missed shows due to a United Gate Agent who probably hated White Chicks, the artist wrote, referencing a 2004 comedy film starring himself and his brother Shawn Wayans. A Kansas City Improv Comedy Club spokesperson told CNN that one of Wayans’ two Friday night shows has been canceled. In one of his tweets, the actor vowed not to spend my first class silver on United for future travel. I need answers, wrote Marlon Wayans on Instagram. This won’t stop until I get an apology and there are changeshe said. A reservation photo for Wayans has not been available since he was cited and released, according to Denver police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/10/entertainment/marlon-wayans-cited-denver-international-airport-trnd/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos