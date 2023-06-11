Entertainment
Wangki Radio director Ian James’ journey from Hollywood to the Kimberley outback
Ian James’ career has taken him from European radio stations to Hollywood movie sets, but he now faces one of his toughest roles running a backcountry radio station in a community that still bears the scars of a record flood.
Key points:
- Ian James had been at his new job for just three weeks when record flooding hit Fitzroy Crossing
- Logistical challenges and new job opportunities have made it harder for the station to attract and retain presenters
- A new audience has emerged as the radio station begins to look to the future
After studying radio in London in the 1990s, Mr James worked on film, TV and music video sets in Los Angeles, but now runs the Aboriginal community radio station Wangki Yupurnanupurru Radio in Fitzroy Crossing.
His partner, a filmmaker, had visited the town four hours east of Broome in Western Australia’s Kimberley region and encouraged him to apply for the job.
“She directed the documentary film Undermined and the series Voices of the River [both set in the Kimberley] and she came to a screening almost a year ago and heard there was a vacancy,” he said.
“I had a background in radio over 10 years ago so I applied.
“She thought it would be really funny if I got the job, and lo and behold, I got the job.”
A city turned upside down
In only its third week in early January, record flooding hit the area, destroying the bridge over the Fitzroy River.
It damaged homes and property and isolated communities.
With the radio station closed for Christmas, Mr. James was stranded out of town.
Back on an emergency flight, he could feel the tension on the ground, calling the situation “rather dire”.
“Not knowing where the food would come from and what the bridge would be like or what the roads would even be like, I think it’s just a degree of fear,” he said.
“The reality has gotten worse and worse over time, because logistically it’s just an absolute disaster.
“Everyone’s life has been turned upside down in one way or another.”
While the construction of a new bridge has generated local employment opportunities, James said the lure of road and construction jobs has had an impact on Wangki and other small organisations.
“There is a bit of a talent drain that happens for a lot of locals [organisations]and people just can’t find workers,” he said.
“It affects all of your local gardeners [and] they had to bring in a bunch of workers from Fiji to help with the [supermarket].”
Find a new audience
Wangki serves more than 40 communities in the Fitzroy Valley, and Mr. James sees a silver lining for the station’s future, with flood coverage helping it find a new audience.
“There are challenges in engaging and enthusing young people for radio,” he said.
“An interesting flood development [was that] When we were offline, we started broadcasting everything we did on social media, which meant we started to grow a much younger audience.
“In the future, there will probably be a lot more people from the communities creating content, and then we’ll use it and give it back to everyone.”
Despite the challenges facing the radio station and the wider community, Mr James was amazed at how the town came together after the flood.
“Because we’re so far apart, it means people really have to rely on each other in a way that’s way beyond what you would normally expect,” he said.
“People are so capable despite all the challenges and it’s truly amazing to be part of this journey.”
