Entertainment
Juilliard fires professor after independent investigation finds credible evidence of misconduct
Editor’s note: This article and the title have been updated to correct the language of the school survey findings.
CNN
—
Robert Beaser, the former chairman of the Juilliard Schools composition department, was fired after an independent investigation found Beaser engaged in conduct that interfered with individuals’ academic work and was inconsistent with engagement of Juilliards to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for its students and had an unreported relationship that violated school policy, the prestigious New York School of Performing Arts announced in a memo sent to students Thursday. , staff and teachers.
In the memo provided to CNN, Juilliard says that in December 2022, the school undertook a full review into allegations of sexual misconduct in the composition department of the late 1990s and early 2000s. So Although the school’s statement mentioned that it was writing to share an update on the sexual misconduct allegations, the memo did not specify any finding of sexual misconduct involving Beaser.
In a statement to CNN, Beasers attorney Richard C. Schoenstein said Dr. Beaser denies sexually harassing anyone and that Juilliard’s announcement does not point to any credible or implausible evidence of sexual harassment.
Allegations against Beaser, who chaired the department from 1994 to 2018, became relevant again after the classical music magazine VAN published an article in December about accusations that Beaser had made repeated sexual advances to students and had sex with some of them.
In the article, VAN magazine claims that Beaser has faced several allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, some dating back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to VAN, the Juilliards Title IX coordinator has became aware of some allegations in 2018.
Following the release of the report, Beaser was placed on leave and Juilliard hired the law firm Potter & Murdock, PC to conduct a review of alleged sexual misconduct in the composition department, according to the memo.
Some of these allegations were previously investigated by the Juilliards administration in the late 1990s and early 2000s and then again in 2017-2018 and dealt with based on their understanding of the information. provided at the time, the memo says. However, to review new information reported in the media and to better understand the relevant facts, our administration launched an independent investigation in December 2022 and placed composition faculty member Robert Beaser on leave pending its outcome.
At the time the allegations were raised, the investigation concluded that some students, particularly women, experienced an environment in the department that did not live up to school values and expectations.
The relationship mentioned in the Juilliards announcement happened 30 years ago and had been well known to the school for many years. He has been the subject of previous investigations, Beasers attorney Richard C. Schoenstein. Dr Beaser denies any allegations that he misrepresented the facts. Moreover, he participated in this investigation (and previous investigations) fully and voluntarily. The other allegations suggested by the school are both unspecific and unattributed.
The Independent Review also found credible evidence that former Pulitzer and Grammy-winning composition teacher and composer Christopher Rouse made sexual advances and comments towards students, but the allegations could not be made. under further investigation as Rouse died in 2019, according to the memo.
In addition to ending Beaser, the school says it plans to ban all romantic or sexual relationships between faculty and students starting in the fall. Previously, the school only forbade romantic or sexual relationships between faculty and undergraduate students. However, it allowed for relationships between faculty and graduate students where there was no power imbalance that could be exploited, such as being in the same department.
The school recognizes the leadership role it plays in helping to address historical inequalities in the field of composition and has worked to address these inequalities in recent years through arts programs, initiatives mentoring and artist residencies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/09/us/new-york-juilliard-professor-fired-sexual-misconduct-case/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian-American LGBTQ community urges PM Modi to support gay rights in India
- Juilliard fires professor after independent investigation finds credible evidence of misconduct
- 2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights odds, NHL picks, Game 4 hockey model predictions
- Joan Collins, 90, looks glamorous in a white dress with a stylish cape as she attends the Kite Festival
- Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive is underway, Zelenskyy saysExBulletin
- Ozempic side effects may lead to hospitalization, long-term effects still unknown, doctors warn
- Imran upset over losing army support: Bilawal
- The 10 richest ministers in Jokowi’s advanced Indonesian cabinet
- Wangki Radio director Ian James’ journey from Hollywood to the Kimberley outback
- Teasers AI dating app turns you into a chatbot
- NEWS – Property owners still upset after second international bridge meeting
- Osteoporosis Lifestyle changes to improve bone health