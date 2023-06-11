Juilliard fires professor after independent investigation finds credible evidence of misconduct

Editor’s note: This article and the title have been updated to correct the language of the school survey findings.





CNN

—



Robert Beaser, the former chairman of the Juilliard Schools composition department, was fired after an independent investigation found Beaser engaged in conduct that interfered with individuals’ academic work and was inconsistent with engagement of Juilliards to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for its students and had an unreported relationship that violated school policy, the prestigious New York School of Performing Arts announced in a memo sent to students Thursday. , staff and teachers.

In the memo provided to CNN, Juilliard says that in December 2022, the school undertook a full review into allegations of sexual misconduct in the composition department of the late 1990s and early 2000s. So Although the school’s statement mentioned that it was writing to share an update on the sexual misconduct allegations, the memo did not specify any finding of sexual misconduct involving Beaser.

In a statement to CNN, Beasers attorney Richard C. Schoenstein said Dr. Beaser denies sexually harassing anyone and that Juilliard’s announcement does not point to any credible or implausible evidence of sexual harassment.

Allegations against Beaser, who chaired the department from 1994 to 2018, became relevant again after the classical music magazine VAN published an article in December about accusations that Beaser had made repeated sexual advances to students and had sex with some of them.

In the article, VAN magazine claims that Beaser has faced several allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, some dating back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to VAN, the Juilliards Title IX coordinator has became aware of some allegations in 2018.

Following the release of the report, Beaser was placed on leave and Juilliard hired the law firm Potter & Murdock, PC to conduct a review of alleged sexual misconduct in the composition department, according to the memo.

Some of these allegations were previously investigated by the Juilliards administration in the late 1990s and early 2000s and then again in 2017-2018 and dealt with based on their understanding of the information. provided at the time, the memo says. However, to review new information reported in the media and to better understand the relevant facts, our administration launched an independent investigation in December 2022 and placed composition faculty member Robert Beaser on leave pending its outcome.

At the time the allegations were raised, the investigation concluded that some students, particularly women, experienced an environment in the department that did not live up to school values ​​and expectations.

The relationship mentioned in the Juilliards announcement happened 30 years ago and had been well known to the school for many years. He has been the subject of previous investigations, Beasers attorney Richard C. Schoenstein. Dr Beaser denies any allegations that he misrepresented the facts. Moreover, he participated in this investigation (and previous investigations) fully and voluntarily. The other allegations suggested by the school are both unspecific and unattributed.

The Independent Review also found credible evidence that former Pulitzer and Grammy-winning composition teacher and composer Christopher Rouse made sexual advances and comments towards students, but the allegations could not be made. under further investigation as Rouse died in 2019, according to the memo.

In addition to ending Beaser, the school says it plans to ban all romantic or sexual relationships between faculty and students starting in the fall. Previously, the school only forbade romantic or sexual relationships between faculty and undergraduate students. However, it allowed for relationships between faculty and graduate students where there was no power imbalance that could be exploited, such as being in the same department.

The school recognizes the leadership role it plays in helping to address historical inequalities in the field of composition and has worked to address these inequalities in recent years through arts programs, initiatives mentoring and artist residencies.