Aretha Franklin’s music ‘saved’ actor Jada Alberts, leading to ‘love letter’ musical showcase
For Larrakia, Yanyuwa, Bardi and Jada Alberts, Aretha Franklin’s music is a form of therapy.
“Not only do I love Aretha’s music and have talked about it a lot in my life, but her music has also saved me at times in my life,” Alberts said.
The actor, writer and director will narrate and direct Aretha A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul, which plays in Sydney next weekend before heading to Brisbane and then Melbourne.
The musical showcase will feature 32 songs that highlight Franklin’s legacy, but the show also promises to chart the highs and lows of the late icon’s extraordinary career.
Alberts, who was diagnosed with complex PTSD, relied on Franklin’s music to comfort them through a difficult childhood and Franklin’s music still resonates with them today.
“You hear her sing and you crumble because she’s amazing,” Alberts said.
“And I grew up in a very musical family. A very artistic family. And I think you look at her life and where she grew up and I also grew up in church.
“I grew up in a Pentecostal church, so not that different from the kind of church Aretha grew up in.
“I take on a deeper meaning in knowing in some way that there is a similarity in how our families have been marginalized, altered and oppressed.”
Alberts said Franklin’s songs are incredibly grounded.
“These are important reminders for me about pain and how to sit with it, how to move through it, but also about joy and movement and dancing and finding pleasure in music and movement.
“And so, in that way, there’s this much deeper connection that I have with his music that makes it an absolute joy to want to honor him and share my love for his music with an audience.”
The concert will feature singers Emma Donovan, Montaigne, Thandi Phoenix, Thndo and Ursula Yovich as well as a nine-piece band, under the musical direction of Joe Accaria.
“So I’ve never done anything like it, especially in terms of writing, that’s one thing, and then playing with five amazing singers and figuring out how to deliver that love letter is still to be determined,” said said Alberts.
“But this challenge comes from a genuine desire to [want to] thank her and honor her. It’s coming from the right place.”
Another Franklin fan, Thndo, said people with only a cursory knowledge of the star would gain a lot from the show.
“If you’re someone who’s only ever known the hits, you’ll learn how deep Aretha Franklin is,” Thndo said.
“There are a lot of Aretha Franklin tributes that I’ve been a part of, that I’ve seen, and we play the songs as they’re written.
“But what separates this show from those, in my opinion, is the musicality of everything that really dives deep into her compositions and obviously because she played piano on a lot of the stuff that she recorded, exploring just his artistry, not just that amazing voice.”
Franklin has won 18 Grammys, was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has sold over 75 million records.
She came in at number one on Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Franklin also arranged and produced some of his own tracks.
“It’s extremely important to point this out because I think most of the time people will associate Aretha with her version of songs that were already there,” Thndo said.
“So obviously Son of a Preacher Man or Respect, iconically, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman his ability to take songs that were already in the realm of music and make completely new interpretations of them, completely original, really speaks to his artistry.
“She never did a song in a way that was like, okay, it’s a cover of the song, it instantly became hers.
“And you can’t deny his ability to take total control of a song and really put his stamp on it.”
Aretha A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul opens at Sydney opera 17 18 June before taking the direction of Queensland Center for the Performing Arts June 20 and the Melbourne Arts Center July 2nd.
