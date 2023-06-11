How Donald Glover Cameo Happened – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.]

Kemp Powers juggles a lot these days. After opening $120.7 for Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Versethe co-director has just returned from San Francisco, where he helped his son move out of his college dorm.

“I’m here in Los Angeles right now, scrambling to do a lot of things,” Powers said. The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday morning. In addition to its box office success, the spider worms sequel received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, following in the footsteps of the first Oscar-winning film Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“When you work on these things for years, sitting in dark rooms with people, you get to a point where you don’t even know if it’s good or bad. You’re like, are we the only ones? C It’s really empowering to see the outpouring of love for her,” says Powers.

The film has been running non-stop for years and the team worked until the last minute to perfect it. In fact, one of the best kept secrets of all came late in the game for the spider worms crew. It’s a major cameo from Donald Glover, who previously appeared in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe as Aaron Davis in the 2017 MCU film. Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While Glover has yet to reappear in the MCU, the brief cameo still left fans hoping the door would be opened for Miles Morales’ world to join Tom Holland’s universe. In the spider worms sequel, Glover briefly appears as an alternate version of the Prowler, locked up in Miguel O’Hara’s (Oscar Isaac) Spider’s headquarters in Nueva York. Ahead of a June 2 premiere date, Glover’s cameo was one of the film’s finishing touches, filmed just two months before April 5.

“You have to understand that these things happen very spontaneously,” Powers says.

Kemp powers Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Known for the critical success of his first play in 2013 One night in MiamiPowers has worked in all mediums, from theater to action film to animation (he also co-directed and co-wrote the Oscar-winning Pixar animated feature Soul). One night in Miami was later adapted for the screen by Regina King in 2020, in which Powers received another Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay.

“Personally, coming from a stage and playwriting background really lent itself to working directly with a lot of our actors on a lot of these performances,” Powers says of his theatrical background. “It’s about having action in the storytelling, even when it comes to discussions, not just someone swinging on a canvas. Also never lose sight of character. You remember all the time. All these other big, explosive things that happen, no matter how small, have to serve the characters, whether it’s Miles or Gwen or Peter or Hobie.

Through the Spider-Verse brings back Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Velez, Mahershala Ali and Jake Johnson, and includes franchise newcomers like Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jharrel Jerome and Jason Schwartzman. It’s a mix of voice acting veterans and established film actors new to the world of animation.

Powers spent much of his time directing the film’s actors in the recording studio. In a rarity for animation, some of the cast recorded together and were able to act out each other’s performances.

“A good example of that would be the scene towards the end with George Stacy (Shea Whigham) and Gwen (Steinfeild) coming back. It’s a pretty dramatic moment,” Powers says. “We recorded them separately, but we also decided to go ahead and get Shea and Hailee together for a recording session, and that really elevated that scene. That’s all it takes to get the best and most authentic emotional performance out of it.

And with the actors’ varying schedules in the recording studio — and the secrecy surrounding the project — some actors weren’t sure who they were sharing scenes with — including some who knew each other in real life.

“At the end, I remember recording Mahershala, [who plays Uncle Aaron], and his scene, talking about the other Miles Morales, and I was like, you know who’s playing the other Miles Morales, right? He said “No” and I said “It’s Jharrel Jerome, I think you’ve known him for Moonlight“recalls Powers. “He’s like, ‘That kid?!’ Because everyone is so sworn to secrecy. I give the actors credit – they really do keep it a secret.

Of the dozens of cameos and meme references in the film, the director was surprised which struck viewers the most. “Honestly, one of the biggest laughs was the Lego Spider-Man,” he says. “When Miguel pops up on his bracelet and says, ‘You’re one of our best Peter,’ and he goes boop, boop. It’s one of the biggest laughs in the whole movie.

And while messing around with references is a lot of fun, Powers stresses that the overarching story is the top priority. “At the end of the day, Miles Morales and his family have always been our North Star,” says the director. “As it gets flushed out, that’s when you do a lot more spitting of funny gags and things like that. Often these things happen very organically in the moment. Like Metro Boomin ending up being a character was a coincidence he was doing the soundtrack, and Phil [Lord] and chris [Miller] were like, ‘Hey, wanna come record a few lines?’

He adds: “At the end of the day, we try to make each other laugh. We’re sitting there watching this in edit, and we’re having a blast. I’d like to think that, at least in our own minds, we all feel like people with pretty good taste.

Like the first movie, Through the Spider-Verse uses three administrators. This time he was helmed by Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson. While Powers and Dos Santos were new to the franchise, Thompson had worked on the first film as production designer. When production began amid the COVID-19 quarantine, the co-directors didn’t meet in person for a full year to work together. And while each director brings their own strengths and expertise to the film, Powers notes that they “really do it all.”

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The director trio will return for the third installment Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, slated for release on March 29, 2024. Considering the second film took almost five years to complete, a third installment slated for less than a year is an ambitious turnaround for the team. While the filmmakers have previously said they don’t know if the film will make that release date, Powers declined to talk about the final chapter in Miles Morales’ story.

“I can’t really comment on the third,” says the director. “I’m sorry to give you a big non-answer. But in reality, it’s only because people desperately need information and everything ends up being misread or misquoted. I swore to be quiet. As soon as you say Beyond the Spider-Versemy mouth closes.

As to whether or not the writer’s strike has affected the ongoing production of the third installment, Powers once again declines to comment. In the meantime, the director is proud of what he’s accomplished with the sequel. “I think we made a really good movie,” he says. “And it’s not an easy thing to do.”

paving the way for the third part, Through the Spider-Verse ends on a shocking cliffhanger, as Miles faces what will likely be his biggest challenge yet.

At the film’s climax, Miles discovers that his very existence within the Spider-Verse is a mistake – the radioactive spider that bit him was meant to go to someone else in another dimension. In the final minutes of the film, Miles returns home, or so he thinks, to save his father from a tragic fate. Turns out he’s not at home at all. He’s on Earth-42, the home of his radioactive spider, where things went wrong without Spider-Man. Miles’ father, Jefferson, died in place of Uncle Aaron. Left without a radioactive spider, this alternate version of Miles, known as Miles G. Morales, is one villain – the Prowler. Voiced by Jerome, Miles G. and Uncle Aaron capture our Miles, while Gwen assembles a familiar team of Spider-Man to rescue their friend, lost in the multiverse.

“We made some adjustments after screening it for the public, but this cliffhanger was pretty much in the cards for a long, long time,” Powers says. “It was about making sure that even if we ended on a cliffhanger, we had full emotional arcs for the main characters for miles and for Gwen, so that we saw them evolve from a place at the beginning of the film in another location at the end of the film, and that they have full emotional arcs.

And according to Powers, there’s plenty more to come from Miles G. Morales. “He was such an exciting character that it was actually hard for us to keep him under wraps,” Powers says of the other Miles. “Oh man, the design is so different, it’s such a visual departure. And to explore how Miles might have developed if he was in a different world where he didn’t have a father, he was mentored by his uncle, what kind of kid would he be? For people who see Miles G. Morales at the end, don’t judge a book by its cover. There’s a lot to learn about this character. He’s a very, very interesting. “