When SRK made a point talking about people’s phone addiction | Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan is known for his touching speeches and whenever he makes a point, he makes sure to be heard. An old video in which he talked about people’s smartphone addiction still holds true today. He had talked about how people stay glued to their phones even at parties and meetings. He said the real fun is talking to each other even if it’s about talking about differences. Read also : Shah Rukh Khan lookalike confuses the internet with his 90s look: ‘I thought this was SRK’s first video’ Shah Rukh Khan once spoke about smartphone addiction among people. (AFP) Shah Rukh was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, opposite Deepika Padukone. The film had John Abraham as the antagonist and became Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster. He will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, both slated for release this year. What Shah Rukh Khan said about smartphone addiction About four years ago, Shah Rukh told Radio Mirchi in a Hindi conversation, These days I notice in people that sometimes when I go to parties and dinners, and when I am personally sit with my friends sometimes, and suddenly a moment comes into the hall – 7-8 people sit in a circle and meet. They came to eat, chat and suddenly everyone is looking at their mobile and no one is talking. Shah Rukh goes into the depths of the problem He further added, I think we got too carried away with this. All we want now is to be entertained all the time. We think we can only entertain ourselves on mobiles. But believe me. I have many years of experience, 53 (he’s 57 now) to be exact. The real fun is talking to each other. Whatever you talk about, whether it’s love or a fight, you learn a lot of new things by talking to each other. It’s good to be on the phone, but everything has its time. When you meet people, talk to them a lot, love them, hug them. I think it’s a little better to do. Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan’s video The video surfaced on one of Shah Rukh’s fan pages recently and made his fans agree with his statement in the comments section. Actor-presenter Zoran Saher commented on the video, It’s quite endearing to hear him say that! The reason is that much of what he just said is today’s reality. People have chosen to stray from their source for wanting to be entertained. Where in fact having real face-to-face conversations speaks volumes about his insight and understanding of life! This subtlety of realism unfortunately fades. One fan also said, “Ironically we ALL watch this on our cell phones, we’re having fun!” Hypocrisy. Another wrote, It’s true to be present in the moment. A die-hard fan of the actor jokingly said, Kya karen (what can we do)? You are not available anywhere other than by phone. It’s only because of you in my case Khansaab.

