Farah asks Ranjit Dahiya from the Bollywood Art Project to do an “Om Shanti Om” mural. Hindi Movie News





Paying tribute to the incredible journey of Indian cinema in a popular dance reality TV show, the candidates, accompanied by their choreographers, will dance in the footsteps of pioneers like Raj Kapoor, Kishore Kumar, Shammi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as iconic Bollywood pairs. such as Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh among others. To add an extra dose of entertainment to this extravaganza, acclaimed filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan . A tribute to the people behind the scenes, who have contributed as much as the stars to the success of Indian cinema, the show will see Manoj Desai, Executive Director of Mumbai’s G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Ranjit Dahiya, Founder of the Bollywood Art Project, and Reshma Pathan , the first stunt woman in the Indian film industry.

Ranjit Dahiya of the Bollywood Art Project has graced the streets of Mumbai with gigantic portraits of movie stars across generations, and on ‘India’s Best Dancer’ he will talk about his love for Bollywood.

“My journey hasn’t been easy, there have been a lot of struggles,” he says. “When I started the project, I didn’t have enough money, but I dreamed of doing something in Mumbai to make people come to this city to watch Bollywood.”

Dahiya continued, “Bombay is known as ‘Cinema Ki Nagri’, but there was no Bollywood performance, so I wanted to change that and create something. And now I’ve been doing Bollywood paintings for 11 years, with more than 40 murals across India till date.”

Hailing Dahiya’s passion, Sonali Bendre, Bollywood star and one of the three judges, says, “Previously, movie posters were painted, but with the changing times, the trend of painting has faded and digital posters have entered the scene. But today you reminded us of those days. You are a very talented artist and your work is truly amazing.

fara Khan adds: ‘Every time I pass the sea link and see your painting, I always wish that one day you would do a painting of one of my films, maybe’ Om Shanti Om ‘.”

To make the evening memorable for the special guests, Terence Lewis, the contestants and Dahiya will continue to dance to the iconic song ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’.

