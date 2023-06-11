Hollywood icon John Wayne once asked for David Coverdale’s autograph

David Coverdale recalled being smitten by Hollywood icon John Wayne – who asked the singer for his autograph and tickets to a Deep Purple show.
It was the 1970s and Coverdale was the frontman of Deep Purple at the time, hanging out in Los Angeles before a sold-out gig.
He spotted ‘The Duke’ from across the room and says he was stunned by the presence of Hollywood royalty.
Coverdale says in a new episode of QT with DC, “There used to be a lovely, dark bar at the Beverly Regent Hotel called the El Padrino bar. And the number of low-key dates that went on there was quite remarkable. sitting there with our agent at the time, having a drink, and we have a show coming up on the weekend – it’s Deep Purple.
“And I went, ‘Oh my God. There’s John Wayne, for God’s sake.’ John Wayne in the corner with this beautiful young blonde. I’m sitting there, tortured, saying, “I should get an autograph for my mother. That would be amazing.” And I go, ‘I can’t. I can’t do this. Oh, shit.’
“So I got up, and I’m in these big high-heeled snakeskin wedge boots, and I walked around. And it’s happened to me a thousand times. I said, ‘Excuse me, Mr. Wayne. I’m so sorry to bother you.’ And the blonde just looks away, like, ‘Here we go.’
“And he goes, ‘Yeah, kid.’ I went, ‘Listen, my mom is a huge fan.’ I said, ‘Can I ask you for your autograph?’ He said: ‘Yes, of course.’ And he got a coaster and he wrote “To Win. Love, The Duke. John Wayne”.
“And I was like, ‘Oh my God. This is amazing. Thank you so much.’ He said, ‘What are you doing here?’ And I said, ‘Oh, I have a show this weekend.’ He went, ‘Really?’ And he gets up, still a very big man, but his suits were kinda hanging off him – he’d beat cancer.
“And he went, ‘What’s the name of the band?’ And I said, ‘Deep Purple.’ He said, ‘God, my daughter drove my office crazy. It was sold forever. Could you do something?”
“I said, ‘Just a moment, Mr. Wayne.’ So I went to the agent, got all the numbers from his office and came in. Then they asked for my autograph, so I thought that was pretty spectacular.
Coverdale’s recollection of the incident is backed up by then-bandmate Glenn Hughes, who in 2021 told Classic Rock his own version – which included a brilliant anecdote about exactly what they signed for the actor. .
He said: “David Coverdale and I were walking through the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and we spotted John Wayne in the lobby. He was a big man, round and stocky. He completely filled the room. We approached him and told him we were He asked us who we were and we told him we were in Deep Purple He said, “Oh, my daughter would be so happy to have your autographs.”
“So David and I got John’s autograph on a piece of paper and we both signed his cowboy boots so he could give them to his daughter. We’re still talking about that incident.”