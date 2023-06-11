Breaking News on Hollywood Labor Dispute as Actors and Directors Join the Fray – The Hollywood Reporter





Welcome to the 217th episode of Top 5 TVs, The Hollywood ReporterTV podcast. Each week, the hosts Lesley Goldberg (editor of West Coast TV) and Daniel Fienberg (chief television critic) breaks down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical side, welcomes showrunners, executives and other guests, and provides a critical guide to what to watch (or skip, depending on the case). During this week’s episode, we’re joined by THR media and business journalist Alex Weprin to discuss the challenges ahead for CNN. Other topics include the latest Hollywood labor dispute as the DGA reaches a tentative deal and the actors’ union votes to allow a strike if negotiations with the studios fail. Here’s how this week’s episode unfolds: 1. Titles I like it for you, Perry Mason, the NFL, LIV Golf and Extreme makeover highlight the headlines of the week (not related to the strike). 2. The CNN bomb The Chris Licht era at CNN is officially over as the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav informed staff on June 7 that Licht, the former executive producer of Stephen Colbert’s The late showwas released after a turbulent 13-month run. THRAlex Weprin has been all over the story and joins us to discuss how CNN got here, what’s next in the meantime, how leadership challenges could affect the network’s election coverage and who could then end up in the hot seat. 3. The DGA has an agreement in principle The Director’s Guild is now asking its members to ratify or reject a new three-year contract with AMPTP, the group that represents Hollywood studios and streamers. This topic explores the deal’s timeline, what’s covered and why it may or may not send its negotiating committee back to the table. 4. SAG-AFTRA is preparing its own strike SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union representing 160,000 members, voted to allow its bargaining committee to call a strike if talks with the AMPTP fail. The guild has three weeks before his contract expires to negotiate a new deal, as the cast has already voiced their support for the Writer’s Guild in its ongoing strike. 5. Critics Corner As usual, each episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. In this episode, he weighs in on Peacock’s Based on a true story, Apples The crowded room, HBO The idol and those of Netflix Arnold And I have never. Listen to it all now on Top 5 TVs. Make sure you subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode. (Comments welcome!) You can also email us with any Mailbag topics or questions you want to address in future episodes at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tvs-top-5-latest-on-hollywood-labor-unrest-actors-directors-join-the-fray-1235510790/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos