Inside the new Mouni Roys restaurant





Last month, another celebrity took on the restaurateur hat. This time it’s actor Mouni Roy, who rose to prominence for his performance in Brahmastra-Part 1. She partnered with Bangalore-based V&RO Hospitality to launch a 60-seat restaurant in Andheri Link Road called Badmaash, Bollywood themed.

Although not exactly Bollywood but quite cinematic, one of their drinks called Pushpa 3 will not be served at your table but must be chosen at the bar. Why do you ask? Because Pushpa kisi ke saamne jhukta nahin (Pushpa bends to no one a line from the hit 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise), we laughed when our attendant told us.

Badmaash’s philosophy was born out of everything that represents Bollywood and its ingenuity. We represent our diverse culture and lip-smacking good food from all parts of India. Badmaash is about having fun, being inclusive and lighthearted, Mouni told us over email.

When asked about her name, she pointed out that her husband, the Bangalore-raised businessman, Suraj Nambiar, is a Badmaash, as are his closest friends who also happen to be co-owners of Badmaash, and are also from from Bengaluru. We decided to visit him. It was early Thursday evening when we entered the sprawling 2500 square foot restaurant. Once inside, we found ourselves transported to another dimly lit land, with hues of green and gray elegantly paired with gold metals and wood, and tall plants, it was as if we were in a chic wildlife setting at night. In the center was a round table, located just between the bar and the DJ booth, and since the restaurant was quite empty, we parked there. We later learned that this is also Roy’s favorite spot in the restaurant. So far, so good! As for the food, a complimentary bowl of two dal and two rice papad with a bowl of green chutney, tiny red onion bulbs and a tasty dip of hanging yoghurt mixed with spices arrived on our table. The menu prepared by Chef Japneet Singh had a long list of small plates and we chose a handful of their signature dishes. The bird chili and the crispy avocado bhel disappointed us with its lack of flavor and the batter-dipped and fried slice of avocado didn’t work any magic either. The za’atar herb curd cheese came to our rescue but what gave our taste buds a real treat was their aloo tuk. The popular Sindi snack made with baby potatoes and Cajun spices was tasty. Giving its spiciness good company was a mayo dip. We finished the entire portion in less than 10 minutes. As for large plates, the menu had five options for vegetarians kadhai subz, pindi choley, paneer khatta pyaaz, burnt garlic khumb palak and Rajasthani shikari aloo. Intrigued by the last one, we couldn’t help but ask. Each dish comes with bread and a side dish, ours a dried sabzi of boiled potatoes seasoned with light spices accompanied by two small buttered naans and masala pyaaz. The sabzi lacked flavor and the pairing didn’t go well either. What also didn’t work for us was that the menu has exactly two dishes curated by Mouni, a drink called Mounilicious, a gin drink with cucumber, elderflower and thyme, and sautéed mushroom milagu with crispy shimeji. The latter is a version of the South Indian style of pepper mushroom frying. Both came out just average, and we expected a bit more. We finished the meal with their signature saffron dessert and Baileys rasmalai which was delicious. Although Baileys could be tasted, it was subtle in nature and did not overpower the dish. If you are here give it a try. Overall we were happy with the ambiance this place provided. We only hope to see them take their food up a notch so that it matches what it has planned to offer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/inside-mouni-roys-newly-launched-restaurant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos