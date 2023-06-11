Bollywood Actor Mangal Dhillon Has Passed Away: Check Out His Best Movies and TV Shows

Famous actor Mangal Dhillon who was known for his memorable performances in popular shows such as ‘Junoon’ and ‘Buniyaad’ has sadly passed away at a private hospital in Ludhiana. The actor was battling cancer and undergoing treatment for this disease. Actor Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news and expressed his heartfelt condolences, sharing his tribute on Facebook.

Dhillon’s passing has left a void in the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief and reminiscing about his remarkable acting prowess. Fans took to social media to pay their respects, with one fan recalling his notable roles in iconic TV series like June And Buniyaad. Another fan fondly remembers Dhillon as an impressive villain, witnessing his skill for the first time in Buniyaad.

Dhillon not only made his mark in Bollywood and television, but he also left an indelible impression in Punjabi cinema. Hailing from Faridkot, he had a successful career as a producer, director and writer. His filmography has several Punjabi films where he showed his talent and carved out a place for himself.

The best works of Mangal Dhillon

Dhillon was seen alongside Rekha in the film Khoon Bhari Maangand his repertoire includes notable films such as dayvan, Zakhmi Aurat, Viswatma, god of love, Amba, Tofan Singh, A brokeramong others.

In addition to his film achievements, Dhillon has left an indelible impact on the small screen, appearing in popular TV shows like Katha Sagar, Kismat, Drop, Rishta And Stop Vir Chakra, among others. With his versatility, he has portrayed various characters on screen and has always delivered outstanding performances.

Twitter reactions

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Mangal Dhillon, a talented actor whose contributions have enriched both Bollywood and television. His acting legacy will continue to inspire budding artists and leave an everlasting mark on the hearts of his fans.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote: Saddened to hear of the passing of Laureate Baba Farid and acclaimed Punjabi actor and producer Mangal Dhillon. A person who gave back to his community, Mangal Dhillon will be remembered for his productions including the historical film – Khalsa as well as the documentation of “

Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor, writer, director and producer in the Punjabi film industry, Mr. Mangal Dhillon. It is a great loss for the world of Indian cinema. Her captivating voice and theatrical performances will be missed by many. I extend my sincere condolences to pic.twitter.com/Jh7Oxst9CP — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 11, 2023

