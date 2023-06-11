Actor Mangal Dhillon, known for Buniyaad, Khoon Bhari Maang, dies after battling cancer





Veteran actor-director Mangal Dhillon died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. Dhillon was admitted to a Ludhiana hospital before passing away. The actor-director died just a week before his birthday (June 18). More details of her final rites are awaited, India Today reported. Actor Yashpal Sharma also confirmed the news and expressed his sadness over his passing. He posted on Facebook, “Mangal Dillon Ji RIP”. Many of his fans also remembered him for his acting skills. One of his fans tweeted, “Oh! He was a very good actor. I distinctly remember him in many series – Junoon, Buniyad.” Mangal Dhillon was born into a Sikh family in Wander Jatana village in Punjabs Faridkot district. The actor-director studied at Panj Graayin Kalan public school up to fourth grade, then moved near his father’s farm in Uttar Pradesh. Later he returned to Punjab and completed his higher secondary education at Kot Kapura. Dhillon graduated from Muktsar Government College. Mangal Dhillon was known for his performances in soap operas like Katha Sagar, Buniyaad, June, Kismat, The Great Maratha, Panther, Drop, sahil, Maulana Azad,Mujrim Hazir, Rishta, YoungAnd Noorjahan. He also starred in movies like Khoon Bhari Maang, Train to Pakistan, dayvan, Janasheen, A broker, where is the lawAnd Amba among others. Dhillon last appeared in the film Toofan Singh as Lakha in 2017. Dhillon won the Radio and Television Advertising Practitioners Association (RAPA) award for best actor for his performance in the television series. June in 1998. He received the Baba Farid award from the Punjab government for the film Khalsa. He also formed a production company known for productions like the historical film Khalsa, A day at the Golden Temple, Prakash Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh Ate Dastaar, The inseparable-a Sikh and his turban, Sarvnach, Gurbani From Kautak Part-1 and Part-2, Toshakhana Sri Darbar Sahib,And Harinam Ke Shamatkar. Mangal Dhillon was awarded the Mohan Rakesh Gold Medal for Best Actor. Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh presented Dhillon with an Outstanding Achievement Award in 2006. Dhillon has also earned several other accolades from the Punjab government. Also read: ‘Looks like Karna not Rama’: Actress Kasturi leaves fans of actor Prabhas upset with tweet on Adipurush Also read: Adipurush’s Om Raut gives Kriti Sanon a goodbye kiss; Andhra BJP chief deletes ‘PDA in Tirumala is unacceptable’ tweet

