Akshay Kumar tops the list of top 10 most popular male Bollywood stars of 2023. Akshay Kumar is best known for his fitness and action films. While in the list of most popular male Bollywood stars of 2023, Salman Khan is second and Shahrukh Khan is third in the list. Here we present the full list of the top 10 below.

List of Most Popular Male Bollywood Stars of 2023:-

1. Akshay Kumar

Nationality– Indo-Canadian

Age– 54 years old

Akshay Kumar is an Indian born and naturalized Canadian actor, film producer and martial artist. His full name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, he was born on September 9, 1967. Kumar has worked over 29 years in over 100 films and has won several awards.

2.Salman Khan

Nationality– Indian

Age– 56 years old

Salman Khan is an Indian actor, film producer and television personality. His full name is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan, he was born on December 27, 1965. He has spent his entire career for more than thirty years in this industry. Salman Khan has received two National Awards and two Filmfare Awards for his acting. He is also known as the host of the reality show named Bigg Boss since 2010.

3. Shahrukh Khan

Nationality– Indian

Age– 56 years old

Shah Rukh Khan is also known as SRK. He is an Indian actor, film producer and television personality. Bollywood industry media refer to him as Baadshah of Bollywood, King of Bollywood and King Khan. He has received numerous awards including 14 Filmfare Awards. He has almost done more than 80 films. The Indian government awarded him the Padma Shri and the French government awarded him the Order of Arts and Letters and the Legion of Honor.

4. Hrithik Roshan

Nationality– Indian

Age– 48 years old

Hrithik Roshan is an Indian actor, he is mainly known for his dancing skills. Hrithik Roshan was born on January 10, 1974. He has received six Filmfare Awards and four for Best Actor and one for Best Debut and Best Actor Critic. He has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 many times due to his popularity and earnings. He has also repeatedly appeared in the list of the most handsome men in the world.

5. Ranveer Singh

Nationality– Indian

Age– 36 years

Ranveer Singh is an Indian actor, his original name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. Ranveer was born on July 6, 1985. He has received numerous awards including 4 Filmfare Awards. He is also among India’s highest paid actors and has been on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012.

6. Aamir Khan

Nationality– Indian

Age– 56 years old

Aamir Khan is an Indian actor, director, producer and talk show host. His full name is Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan. He was born on March 14, 1965. Aamir Khan has spent almost 30 years in this industry. He has a large global following, particularly in India and China, and has been described by Newsweek as “the biggest movie star” in the world. Aamir Khan has received numerous awards, including nine Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards and an AACTA Award. He was honored by the Indian government with the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010, and received an honorary title from the Chinese government in 2017.

7. Ayushmann Khurrana

Nationality– Indian

Age– 37 years

Ayushmann Khurrana is an Indian actor, singer, writer and television host. His original name is Nishant Khurrana, he was born on September 14, 1984. Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his depictions of ordinary men struggling with social norms. He has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards. Time named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

8. Ranbir Kapoor

Nationality– Indian

Age– 39 years old

Ranbir Kapoor is an Indian actor, he was born on September 28, 1982. He is the son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, and the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor has received numerous awards, including six Filmfare Awards. He is one of the highest paid actors in Hindi cinema and has been on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012.

9. Shahid Kapoor

Nationality– Indian

Age– 40 years

Shahid Kapoor is an Indian actor. He was born on February 25, 1981. Shahid Kapoor was recognized for his romantic roles, he has since had roles in action movies and thrillers. He was the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. He has received numerous awards including three Filmfare Awards.

10. Rajkummar Rao

Nationality– Indian

Age– 37 years

Rajkummar Raois an Indian actor, his original name is Raj Kumar Yadav. He was born on August 31, 1984. He is cited as one of the most actors of his generation. He has appeared in over 30 films since 2010. Rao has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award, three Filmfare Awards and an Asia Pacific Screen Award.

