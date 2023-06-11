Search | Culture & Leisure

Saturday brings us the last quarter moon. It will only be noticeable in the wee hours of the morning since it rises on Saturday around 1:30 a.m. and goes to bed around 1 p.m. He will get up about 30 minutes later each night.
If you step outside and look around 9:30 p.m., Venus continues to stand out to the northwest. As expected, Venus and Mars are in Cancer. However, with all the clouds, I could only see Venus.
Leo is still hanging out out west. As of this writing, the weather app says there should be clear skies on Thursday and Friday night, so if you have access to a telescope, now would be a good time to try and see the Leo Triplet. Unfortunately, they are so far away that they can only be seen through a large telescope; binoculars probably won’t work. The Leo Triplet is a trio of interacting spiral galaxies Messier 65, Messier 66 and NGC 3628, they are also known as the M66 group, which are located about 35 million light years away. To find them, look for the three stars on the smooth side of the Lion. From left to right, they are Denebola, Theta Leonis and Regulus. The Leo Triplet is closest to Theta Leonis. They say if you draw an imaginary line between Denebola and Regulus, then draw an imaginary line from Theta Leonis to the other imaginary line, you will locate the three galaxies.
Then there is actually another set of three galaxies close to the Leo triplet. They are called the Leo I group. The galaxies in this group are Messier 95, Messier 96, and Messier 105. M95, also known as NGC 3351, is a barred spiral galaxy. M96 is also known as NGC 3368, is considered a double bar galaxy. M105 is an elliptical galaxy. These galaxies are about 46,000 light-years away. To find this set of galaxies, draw this imaginary line between Denebola and Regulus, then find the center of this line and you will be close to this set of galaxies.
It’s also worth noting that the moon and Jupiter will approach each other on Tuesday evening. According In-The-Sky.orgit will take place at 10:26 p.m. However, according to Almanac.comthe moon sets at 4:22 p.m. so I’m guessing if it’s not visible Tuesday night, it should be Monday night.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up”.
