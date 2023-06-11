Bollywood is changing: Spotlight on strong characters





Previously, the film industry portrayed women as commodities and subjected them to sexism, and men as eternal macho men. The concept of Ladke rota nahi hai and mard ko dard nahi hota used to be quite visible, but now things are changing. Additionally, some prominent figures in the film industry stand out as superb portrayals of the strength of men and women. From Shashi, Piku, and Dr. Jug to Kabir Kamlesh Bansal, let’s take a look at six such characters. Shashi Godbole

Film: English Vinglish (2012)

Performed by: Sridevi Famous dialogue: Jab apne aap ko pasand nahi karte hain naa, toh apne se judi huyi har cheez acchi nahi lagti. Nayi cheez akarchit karti hain. Jab apne aap ko pyaar karne lagte hain, toh wohi puraani zindagi nayi lagne lagte hain, acchi lagne lagte hain.

Shashi is another name that comes to mind when talking about strong female characters in Bollywood. She makes a statement without making one. In the film, the late actress plays a housewife and entrepreneur who is continually ridiculed by her family for not being fluent in English, and her journey to reclaiming her identity, integrity and respect is the plot of the film.

In Vinglish English, Shashi broke all the stereotypes seen in a society that women can only do housework. In the end, Shashi not only earns her family’s respect, but also becomes confident in her abilities and herself. Piku Banerjee

Fig (2015)

Portrayed by: Deepika Padukone Famous dialogue: semi-liquid movement first, then two days of constipation; What should I do? Yeh koyi message hota hai dene ke liye office mein?

Deepika Padukone played the main character in the film. Shoojit Sircars’ directorial debut followed the lives of Piku and his father, Bhashkor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan), as the latter struggled with his stool. Deepikas character in Piku resonated with a large number of women in India with her independent, irritable, brooding yet caring personality. Aisha

Movie: Wake Up Sid (2009)

Played by Konkana Sensharma Famous dialogue: Tumhe kabhi laga hai ki apna ghar ho, apna khana khud banao, apne paise khud kamao aur udao, Sab kuchh apna banaya hua ho? Independence, you know what I mean?

It’s worth watching Aisha in Wake Up Sid. A girl with a strong opinion, is financially independent, organized and has aspirations in life. She completely stole the show with her presence in Wake Up, Sid. Her journey of self-discovery and love in Mumbai is well worth watching. Kabir Kamlesh Bansal

Movie: Ki and Ka

Portrayed by Arjun Kapoor Famous dialogue: Main apni maa jaisa banna chahta hoon.

For years we have seen in films women taking over the household and running the kitchen, but Kabir in Ki and Ka aspired to be a housewife and let his wife win. Ki and Ka gave good exposure to the film industry and the public, and this film helped many people change their views on male and female work issues. Dr. Pitcher

Movie: Dear Zindagi

Played by Shah Rukh Khan Famous dialogue: Jab hum apne aap ko achhi tarah samajh lete hai, to dusre kya samajhte hai, it doesn’t matter. No way!

In Dear Zindagi, Shah Rukh Khan was a psychologist who played the role of Dr. Jehangir Khan. He had exceptional listening skills. Dr. Jug was like a warm ray of sunshine on a winter morning, and his calmness and pure elegance were unmatched in Dear Zindagi. Kartik Singh

Movie: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Played by: Ayushmann Khurrana Famous dialogue: Shaadiyan mahurat se hoti hai par pyar ka koi mahurat nahi hota hai na rang hota hai

In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Kartik Singh is a character who brings a breath of fresh air when it comes to portraying gay people in the film industry. Kartik shows that gay couples want exactly what other couples want: acceptance and recognition.

